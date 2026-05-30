Sangakkara questions Curran's absence from IPL after England all-rounder turns up for Surrey back home

MULLANPUR: Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara has questioned the last-minute injury pull-out from England all-rounder Sam Curran and said the BCCI must continue to ensure that foreign players meet their contractual obligations throughout the Indian Premier League.

Curran had withdrawn from the IPL citing a season-ending groin injury.

However, he is back in action having played three games for Surrey in the T20 Blast back home.

Overseas players' availability has always been an issue in the IPL.

This season, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins turned up for their respective teams in the second half of the competition due to niggles.

Punjab Kings co-owner Mohit Burman too has said the BCCI and foreign boards need to align better on player availability so that a team's balance is not impacted significantly.

The BCCI already has a two-year ban in place for a foreign player who pulls out of the IPL after being bought in the auction.

Following the loss to Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator, the Royals' coach Sangakkara expressed his frustration over Curran's case that forced them to find a replacement in Dasun Shanaka.