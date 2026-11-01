Hyderabad hope to put on improved show against Chhattisgarh

Another key thing he felt needed to change in the near future is how set batters should convert their scores. In last week's drawn match, three set batters – Abhirath Reddy, Rahul Radesh and K Himateja were dismissed on 97, 86 and 81 respectively. “It is a long campaign, and there will be moments like these where we can learn from. Probably one of the three could have got a big hundred till we got the lead. Three batters getting set and getting out after getting set is where we can get better at. They can take it a bit closer to where we want to go,” he said.

But his men have a chance to correct these shortcomings against Chhattisgarh, a familiar opponent. When they played each other last season, Hyderabad notched 631 and took three points via first innings lead. But this season, Chhattisgarh don't seem to be pushovers. They are coming into this match on the back of an innings win against Andhra in Mulapadu. “I didn't play that game last year against Chhattisgarh because I was injured. But the rest of the team, I'm sure they have an idea. But we start from scratch once the first ball is bowled. The situations are the same; you have to just respond better. We will try to do a better job than what we did in the Punjab game, try to put pressure on them as a team and keep bowling in the right areas and bat well. It's going to be pretty much simple — just follow what we've been doing from the start of the campaign,” Milind signed off.