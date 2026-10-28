Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Hyderabad’s Rahul happy in new role

CHENNAI: Rahul Radesh has been known to keep the scoreboard ticking for Hyderabad in recent Ranji Trophy seasons, even when most of his batting colleagues are out. Many of his memorable knocks come out of frustrating the opposition, stringing partnerships with the lower order. But the southpaw thought that big knocks were missing – the daddy hundreds.

With new management in for the season, Radesh’s first-class career has a new chapter. With Sai Pragnay Reddy as Hyderabad’s new wicketkeeper, the 23-year-old was promoted up the order. And so far, it can be said that he is enjoying the role. Beginning with a 40 against Tripura in Elite Group B, he went on to score a fifty in the next match against Andhra. On Wednesday, batting from No 3, he scored 86 against Punjab but felt he missed out on a big knock. “Normally, I bat at number five and number six. So, I got that opportunity to bat up the order. And over the past few years, I’ve been putting on performances like this, but didn’t really convert into a big score like a 150 or a double hundred. On Day 3, I felt there was a good opportunity,” he told this daily from Secunderabad.

The move to push Radesh up the order was made by the team management, which included team mentor and all-time leading Ranji Trophy run-scorer Wasim Jaffer and coach and former Hyderabad captain Anirudh Singh. “There are two keepers playing in the eleven, so the other keeper (Sai Pragnay Reddy) is keeping and I’m just a batter. Earlier as a keeper, it would be tough to play at three or open because you would have less time to recover. This year there was a chat with the management also, I think they took the decision and I was up for it,” he added.