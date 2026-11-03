Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Pradosh, Ajith and bowlers give Tamil Nadu upper hand

CHENNAI: Pradosh Ranjan Paul's career best (208) and a maiden First-Class unbeaten century (115 not out) by S Ajith Ram put Tamil Nadu in the driver's seat against Chandigarh, as R Sai Kishore declared at 571 for 7 in 154 overs on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy Elite 'D' group match played at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium at Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Pradosh's previous best was 201 not out against Nagaland, which came in Bengaluru last season.

Chasing a mammoth total, Chandigarh were reeling at 49 for 3 in 20 overs when stumps were drawn on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu bowlers Sai Kishore (2/14) and Gurjapneet Singh (1/16) were among wickets.

It was a near perfect day for Tamil Nadu as things went per plan. First they declared their innings at an imposing total, then got a couple of wickets at the close of play to put pressure on the opponents. Chandigarh openers Nehal Pajni and Arjun Azad began in earnest and for a while negotiated Tamil Nadu's pair of Gurjapneet and Saravana Kumar well. Sai Kishore replaced Saravana in the eighth over and this did the trick. Azad was deceived by a change of pace and fell to a straighter one to be trapped by the TN skipper. This dismissal upset the concentration of Nehal as he was castled by a peach of a delivery from Gurjapneet. Chandigarh skipper Manan Vohra and Arjit Pannu then played cautiously but Sai Kishore tested their patience with his variations. And finally once again breached into the defence of Vohra to skittle him for 15.

Earlier in the morning G Ajitesh fell in the second over of the day, chopping one on to the stumps off Rohit. From then on Pradosh and Ajith Ram played resolutely and complimented each other in their century stand which could prove to be decisive for Tamil Nadu. The duo raised 126 runs for the sixth wicket. A tired Pradosh was castled by Chiragvir Dhindsa. By then his job was done. "Very happy and pleased to get my maiden First Class hundred. Glad all the more it served the team's cause and we could declare at a good score," said an elated Ajith Ram to this daily after the day's play.

Ajith looked like a seasoned pro and went about his task in a cool and composed manner. "I just played my natural game. Played to the merit of the ball and along with the flow. I also made sure that I was judicious in shot selection, and chose the right deliveries to score a boundary here and there. As I got to my 50, I just decided to play as long as possible and lend support. Never thought about the century or so, It just happened and I am glad," recalled Ajith.