India edge Pakistan by one wicket in last-ball thriller to win ninth U-19 Asia Cup

India clinched a record-extending ninth ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup title on Saturday, edging past Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling last-ball finish at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

Chasing a formidable target of 338, India reached 339 for nine in 50 overs, with Mohit Ulva remaining unbeaten on 49 off 26 balls and Chigurupati Venkata on 11 not out off eight deliveries. Ulva struck Ahmed Hussain for a boundary off the final ball to seal the dramatic victory.

India needed 17 runs from the last two overs. Ulva smashed 17 runs in the 49th over, leaving the team with eight to get from the final six deliveries. He then held his nerve to hit the winning boundary off the last ball.

Earlier, captain Lakshya Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag provided India with a strong start, sharing a 117-run opening stand. Sehwag scored 58, his fourth half-century of the tournament, while Raichandani made 80 off 101 balls.

Pakistan fought back in the middle overs, with Rizwanullah claiming three wickets to put India under pressure. At one stage, India needed 87 runs from 54 balls. Manal Chauhan's 47 off 31 deliveries and a 57-run partnership with Ulva, however, kept the chase on track.

Pakistan, who elected to bat, posted 337 for nine in their 50 overs. Opener Usman Khan led the scoring with 107 off 111 balls, while Abdul Qadir made 80 off 54 deliveries and captain Farhan Yousaf contributed 63.

For India, Kavya Patel took four wickets for 68 runs, while Chigurupati Venkata claimed three. Pakistan's Rizwanullah finished with three wickets for 53 runs.

India went into the final without pace spearhead Ishan Sood, who was ruled out due to a back niggle.

The victory also avenged India's three-wicket defeat to Pakistan in the group stage on November 8. Pakistan had beaten India by 191 runs in last year's final in Dubai.

(With input from PTI)