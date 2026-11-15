Ex-Australia bowler Sayers says everyone knew about 'Sandpapergate'

SYDNEY: Former Australian Test bowler Chadd Sayers backed Usman Khawaja over his "Sandpapergate" claims on Sunday, contradicting Pat Cummins' denials that he knew nothing about the ball-tampering plot.

Sayers was on the tour of South Africa but did not play in the third Test at Cape Town, where sandpaper was used to help make the ball swing.

A Cricket Australia probe concluded only then-skipper Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were in the know, with all sent home and banned.

But Khawaja alleged in his autobiography last week that the whole team was aware, a claim strongly backed by Warner and now Sayers.

"I believe that everyone in that side knew what was going on and what was being used," the retired Sayers, who played in the fourth Test at Johannesburg, told SEN radio.

Khawaja also alleged sandpaper was used in the second Test at Port Elizabeth, with Sayers saying he was the one who took it from the field.

"It (sandpaper) was given to me to take off, so that wasn't planned or anything. I was just the player who took the drinks out at the time," he said.