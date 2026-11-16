Intrigue over India strategy ahead of Test series vs New Zealand

BUDAPEST: One of the quirks of bilateral red-ball cricket between some of the leading nations is that it can be rather skewed. For example, India have played only two Tests in New Zealand since March 2014. In the same time period, the Kiwis have played eight Tests against India in India.

The last time the Kiwis were in India, just before the winter of 2024, the hosts were thrashed 3-0. It was the beginning of the end for some senior players in red-ball cricket. It's now time for the return series in New Zealand, a place where India have historically struggled in the longest format. The last time they won a game there was in March 2009.

From the perspective of the World Test Championship, the upcoming two-match series is a big one. Considering India's below-par record in the current cycle (the last time they played a multi-match Test series, they were humbled at home by South Africa), their margin for error is near zero. Under the current leadership duo of Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir, one of their biggest red-ball successes was the 2-2 scoreline in the five-match series in England.

One of the things they did there was to stack the batting unit with all-rounders over pure wicket-takers. This kind of strategy did pay dividends as Washington Sundar's batting nous helped them draw a Test. The southpaw, who came to the fore when the Kiwis were in India in 2024, also delivered with the bat in other matches.

The 27-year-old, who featured in all three of the red-ball tune-up games, could well start the first Test at Wellington, scheduled to begin on Thursday. In terms of pure wicket-taking ability, India's best spinner ought to be Kuldeep Yadav. But the left-arm wrist-spinner was released from the Test squad a day after he conceded 73 runs across eight wicketless overs in the fourth ODI in Mount Maunganui.

The selectors have named the tall Gurnoor Brar as his replacement. If Sundar does feel inevitable, because that's the way this management has tended to do things, Ravindra Jadeja may feel similarly secure. If both of those players do find a place in the XI, will it then be two all-rounders and four pacers or two all-rounders and three pacers? And what of Nitish Reddy?

Could it be a case of four batters, Rishabh Pant, the two all-rounders and four pacers?

R Ashwin, a pundit on this tour, wants to see the team management go ahead with four pacers, something Indian teams of the past haven't done. "With Jadeja there," he remarked in an interaction arranged by Sony Sports, the Indian broadcaster, "he's got enough experience. And if you are going to play Jadeja and Sundar together, which makes two spinning all-rounders in the top seven, that will be interesting take.

"Your 8, 9, 10 and 11 then have to be four genuine quicks who can get you wickets. That should be the ideal combination, and you shouldn't be look to stretch the seam bowling with bits-and-pieces cricketers. They are sometimes okay in the white-ball formats, where they can give you advantages but not in Test cricket."

Both Sundar and Jadeja, Ashwin reckoned, will have to end up bowling defensive spells, one of the keys for succeeding as a spinner in New Zealand. "Depending on the game scenario, we should be able to bowl defensively, which I think on occasions the Indian spinners have failed to do so."

The one thing that this management has done is that throughout the ODI series, they have not been reticent to play four frontline seamers. Auqib Nabi, Brar, Arshdeep Singh and Anshul Kamboj featured as a unit in three of the five games (in one of the other games, they had Mohammed Siraj and Yash Thakur with Arshdeep and Siraj the new-ball operators).

With Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah locked on to share the new ball at Wellington barring any late injuries, who will the other bowlers be? Prasidh Krishna's hit-the-deck style could entice the management, but Brar could be more ready for the occasion. Kamboj may have bowled himself into the starting XI because of some impressive spells.

Under this regime, the mystery and intrigue has tended to be on the combination of the bowling group. It's safe to say that will continue when the first pitches are relayed from Wellington.

The India vs NZ series will be on Sony Sports Networks