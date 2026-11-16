Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tamil Nadu lose six-run thriller to J&K

CHENNAI: A professional display by Shubham Khajuria and his men helped Jammu and Kashmir defeat Tamil Nadu by six runs in a thrilling Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Indore on Monday.

Defending a total of 201, the J and K bowlers held their nerve, with Brijesh Sharma bowling a tidy final over to seal four points for the side.

For Tamil Nadu, the defeat will be bitter as it was a case of so near, yet so far. The wicket of R Rajkumar (24 off 10) by left-arm pacer Sunil Kumar was the game-changer.

Opting to bat, J and K lost opener Dikshant Kundal cheaply. After that Qamran Iqbal (70) and Shubham (53) combined to put them on track. The duo played the Tamil Nadu seamers and spinners with confidence. The duo raised 70 runs for the second wicket, before Iqbal fell to Athisayaraj Davidson. After that, Shubham and Yawer Hassan added 60 runs for the third wicket in 32 balls. After that Abdul Samad made 29 to help J and K get near the 200-run mark.

Tamil Nadu badly missed the services of Varun C who was ruled out due to injury.