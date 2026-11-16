Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tamil Nadu lose six-run thriller to J&K

CHENNAI: A professional display by Shubham Khajuria and his men helped Jammu and Kashmir defeat Tamil Nadu by six runs in a thrilling Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Indore on Monday.
Defending a total of 201, the J and K bowlers held their nerve, with Brijesh Sharma bowling a tidy final over to seal four points for the side.
For Tamil Nadu, the defeat will be bitter as it was a case of so near, yet so far. The wicket of R Rajkumar (24 off 10) by left-arm pacer Sunil Kumar was the game-changer.
Opting to bat, J and K lost opener Dikshant Kundal cheaply. After that Qamran Iqbal (70) and Shubham (53) combined to put them on track. The duo played the Tamil Nadu seamers and spinners with confidence. The duo raised 70 runs for the second wicket, before Iqbal fell to Athisayaraj Davidson. After that, Shubham and Yawer Hassan added 60 runs for the third wicket in 32 balls. After that Abdul Samad made 29 to help J and K get near the 200-run mark.
Tamil Nadu badly missed the services of Varun C who was ruled out due to injury.
"We missed the services of Varun who was injured. Had he been there we would have not allowed them to post 200 as Varun is not only an economical bowler also a wicket taking one. He has the uncanny ability to break partnerships," Amit Sathvik, who scored 67 runs, told this daily. Chasing a tough target Tamil Nadu had a disastrous start losing Tushar Raheja early. After that Amit and B Sachin did the recuse act. The duo played to the merit of the ball. After a while, Sachin lost patience and fell to Lone Nasir. However Amit and Sachin (29) had added 75 runs in 41 balls for the second wicket, the only notable stand for Tamil Nadu. Thereafter, N Jagadeesan was the only one who could negotiate the J and K attack and made a quickfire 35 off 20 balls. "I am pleased to get some runs, but would have been happier had the team won. It was a tricky wicket and one needed to concentrate to score runs," explained Amit.
"The wicket was nice to bat, but it was a bit slower here and there," he added. The batters could not build strong partnerships. "Sachin and Jagadeesan got some runs. But we did not have partnerships as four wickets fell in quick succession. But that happens (in this format). Towards the end, Siddharth tried his best in the last over. We all had a very good team effort. Everyone played well, we just could not cross the line. We'll come back stronger the next time," Amit said. "Rajkumar R was among runs. If he had played till the last over, we would have probably made it. But as I said earlier we will come back stronger in the next game," he signed off.
Brief scores: J&K 201/7 in 20 ovs (Qamran Iqbal 70, Shubham Khajuria 53; R Sai Kishore 2/36, V Athisayaraj Davidson 2/49) bt Tamil Nadu 195/9 in 20 ovs (Amit Sathvik 67; Lone Muzaffar 3/42).