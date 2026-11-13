Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Varun's presence a big boost for TN, says coach

CHENNAI: Ace India spinner Varun Chakravarthy's presence will be a big boost for Tamil Nadu as they take on Railways in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Indore on Saturday. The team for the SMAT trophy has a lot of youngsters in its ranks with a couple of experienced players and chief coach Yo Mahesh has full faith in the team to deliver this season.
The fact that Tamil Nadu had a good stint at Ranji Trophy so far bagging 21 points and winning three games to be second on the table augurs well for the side. And Mahesh wants to capitalise on the momentum. "Mood is very good in the team. We had a good outing in the Ranji Trophy so far and look forward to taking it to the T20 matches as well," Mahesh told this daily.
This will be Mahesh's first assignment in white ball for Tamil Nadu. "My thoughts are that whatever team we have, I think it is a very capable unit. And very skilled players are there. We have a good bunch of experienced players and youngsters who are exciting and raring to go. So I'm looking forward to seeing them perform on the field," said Mahesh.
The Tamil Nadu team has quite a few players who featured in Ranji Trophy, so how long would it take for them to shift the mind set from red ball to white ball. "Whoever has been playing Ranji Trophy and is also part of this T20 team are all experienced guys. So they are used to this scenario, this situation. Last few years they've been doing this. It's pretty much simple, basic things have been the same. I have spoken to them about trying to get into good positions and capitalising on the same. I have told them to be judicious in shot selection and play to the merit of the ball. I also mentioned that the guy, who is among runs, must stay around as long as possible."
Speaking on high scoring games, he said, "What will be a safe total is purely based on the wicket and conditions. But, predominantly, the average score in Indore has been 200, as you said. It's important to give confidence to the batters so that they can go out there and express themselves. As I said earlier there are batters, especially in this team, who are very skilled. They have good potential, and it's important that we empower them and give them confidence to go out there and express themselves."
The presence of Chakravarthy will give Tamil Nadu the edge as his experience will be valuable for the team. "It is great to have Varun Chakravarthy in the team. It is a super feeling for the boys. Varun's bowling well in the nets, he's really looking good and it augurs well for the side. He's also very excited to be back and play for Tamil Nadu. And he's looking forward to perform and contribute to the team's cause," said the former Tamil Nadu all-rounder.
Varun has the ability to open the bowling and also bowl in the middle overs. "I think he's kind of a bowler who can be used in all phases of the game. So based on the situation of the game, we will definitely use him," insisted the chief coach.
Tamil Nadu will be without the services of T Natarajan who is out due to a niggle and in his absence Gurjapneet Singh will have to take the workload and responsibility. "We definitely miss Natarajan. He has a lot of experience in playing T20 cricket and that will be missed. Very unfortunate that he is out due to a hamstring niggle, but hopefully he gets fit soon and possibly joins the team later. I am just hoping that someone who gets to play in his place uses the opportunity and makes best use of the chance," opined Mahesh.
Given the situation, Gurjapneet will be the key bowler and has to open and bowl in the death. He has experience of playing in T20s for CSK and has been part of India A and also did well in the Ranji this season. "Because of T20s (TNPL), he actually broke into Tamil Nadu's setup. He has been good for a couple of years in T20. He's also coming off from a good Ranji Trophy first half. So he also has momentum and rhythm. He will definitely be the key factor for the bowling unit of the side," said Mahesh.
Talking about Railways, who Tamil Nadu defeated in the Ranji Trophy in Chennai this season, Mahesh said, "I'm not really giving too much of a thought, I think we are looking at Railways as just another team. So whichever team we come across, we will definitely like to do what it takes to beat them, irrespective of what has happened before."