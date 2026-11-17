“In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Brar’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his accumulated total to two demerit points.”

The global governing body said Brar’s action could potentially have provoked an equally aggressive reaction.

“The incident occurred after the dismissal of Tim Seifert at the end of the 12th over. Brar celebrated in an aggressive manner which could have been interpreted as demeaning to the batter, potentially provoking an equally aggressive reaction,” the ICC said.

After having Seifert caught behind by Ishan Kishan, Brar got in front of the batter while giving a send off and also exchanged some words.

“Brar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” the ICC said.

Any breach of the Level 1 of the Code of Conduct carries a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, or a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.