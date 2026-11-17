CHENNAI: Any time an India Test series begins, especially overseas, the anticipation and build-up become inevitable. Even more so when it happens in the far-eastern part of the world. Waking up long before the sun even comes out and tuning in for a Test match in Australia or New Zealand doesn't happen often. India toured Australia two years ago and that marked a significant chapter. Not for the result but the generation that walked away after.

In the 22 months since, India have yet to fill the shoes completely and move on. They have a leader in Shubman Gill who seems to be growing in stature and authority with every Test series. They levelled England away 2-2, beat Sri Lanka 1-0 but lost at home again versus South Africa 0-2.

On Thursday, at 3.30 AM Indian time, Gill and India begin a chapter that will hold immense significance. The two-Test series against New Zealand, though doesn't happen that often, is a litmus Test. For Gill as a captain and leader in Test cricket. For coach Gautam Gambhir who is yet to translate the white-ball results he has achieved in red-ball. And for India, in the context of a World Test Championship final.

Perhaps Gill more than Gambhir because of what is at stake. He took over from Rohit Sharma after being dropped two matches earlier in Melbourne. And has quietly marked the territory with time. It is visible in the press conferences from last year when he became captain to Tuesday at Wellington when Gill all but revealed the playing XI.