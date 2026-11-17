CHENNAI: Any time an India Test series begins, especially overseas, the anticipation and build-up become inevitable. Even more so when it happens in the far-eastern part of the world. Waking up long before the sun even comes out and tuning in for a Test match in Australia or New Zealand doesn't happen often. India toured Australia two years ago and that marked a significant chapter. Not for the result but the generation that walked away after.
In the 22 months since, India have yet to fill the shoes completely and move on. They have a leader in Shubman Gill who seems to be growing in stature and authority with every Test series. They levelled England away 2-2, beat Sri Lanka 1-0 but lost at home again versus South Africa 0-2.
On Thursday, at 3.30 AM Indian time, Gill and India begin a chapter that will hold immense significance. The two-Test series against New Zealand, though doesn't happen that often, is a litmus Test. For Gill as a captain and leader in Test cricket. For coach Gautam Gambhir who is yet to translate the white-ball results he has achieved in red-ball. And for India, in the context of a World Test Championship final.
Perhaps Gill more than Gambhir because of what is at stake. He took over from Rohit Sharma after being dropped two matches earlier in Melbourne. And has quietly marked the territory with time. It is visible in the press conferences from last year when he became captain to Tuesday at Wellington when Gill all but revealed the playing XI.
For the first time since he took over, the 27-year-old had drawn a line and said India would be fielding four pacers. Why is that significant? It is a massive acknowledgement of a change in direction from the usual plans of prioritising batting depth and all-rounders since Gambhir became coach. "We will be playing four fast bowlers for sure," Gill said. "All our fast bowlers have done well and it is a good headache to have. We want four fast bowlers but don't know which ones (will play). From day three, we have seen that the pitch gets flat and we need someone who can hit the deck," he added.
Jasprit Bumrah is a sure starter while India have to pick the other three from Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar. If one were to read between lines, Akash Deep could be a likely starter along with Prasidh and Kamboj. Unless there is a last minute injury, the top six seems sealed with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja following Gill in the middle-order. While the combination holds significance, Gill reiterated the need to adjust according to the conditions, win and split the contest into phases. Which is where the captain in Gill would be tested. Not just as a batter, but also as a tactician.
The 27-year-old's record since taking over has only gotten better, but this would be the first time he bats in challenging conditions. His technique will be tested and he would be expected to lead from the front as he did in England, announcing his arrival as the Test skipper. Asked if he feels the pressure, the Punjab batter declined the premise of the statement. "I don't think I feel any weight of the expectations," he said while speaking at an event organised by the Indian High Commission to commemorate 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand.
In saying that, he knows the significance of winning the two Test matches. For India to have a chance at making the WTC final, they have to beat New Zealand 2-0 and then dominate against Australia at home. Which is why, the focus remained on the red-ball format long before the white-ball leg. The Test players featured in the A-tour, were pulled out of the ODI series midway to get ready for the match at Basin Reserve. "If we win these two Tests, there is a very good chance of playing the WTC final. Hence, we pulled out all players from ODIs to give them the best chance of preparation," Gill said.
The preparations are done. The time is here for execution. Over to Gill and his men when they walk out onto the field at Basin Reserve on Thursday.