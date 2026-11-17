Though he did not play a single game last season, Dhoni oversaw the change of guard in the coaching staff with Zaheer Khan taking over from Stephen Fleming. Now, Dhoni will join Zaheer as team mentor to take the legacy of the dynasty he built forward.

“MS will continue to be a part of the CSK family as a mentor. His experience and expertise are invaluable to us, especially during this phase of transition. With many youngsters in the squad, his guidance will help shape the next generation of CSK,” Rupa Gurunath, owner of CSK, said.

Managing director KS Viswanathan said: “While we will miss seeing him in yellow on the field, we are glad that he will keep guiding our players. The bond will continue to grow and shape this team for years to come.”