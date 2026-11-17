After 19 years of playing in the Indian Premier League, 17 years representing Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni, the joint-most successful captain in the league, will no longer walk onto the field at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as a cricketer. The former India and CSK captain assumes a new role as team mentor ahead of the 2027 season, the five-time champions announced on Tuesday.
"There is no CSK without MS Dhoni," N Srinivasan, Owner, Chennai Super Kings, said. "For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between. Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don’t question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible.”
During the 17 years of association with the Super Kings, Dhoni led them to five IPL titles and two Champions League titles. He saw through the transition from himself to Ravindra Jadeja at first, before passing the baton eventually to Ruturaj Gaikwad three years ago.
Though he did not play a single game last season, Dhoni oversaw the change of guard in the coaching staff with Zaheer Khan taking over from Stephen Fleming. Now, Dhoni will join Zaheer as team mentor to take the legacy of the dynasty he built forward.
“MS will continue to be a part of the CSK family as a mentor. His experience and expertise are invaluable to us, especially during this phase of transition. With many youngsters in the squad, his guidance will help shape the next generation of CSK,” Rupa Gurunath, owner of CSK, said.
Managing director KS Viswanathan said: “While we will miss seeing him in yellow on the field, we are glad that he will keep guiding our players. The bond will continue to grow and shape this team for years to come.”