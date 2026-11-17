Pulling off big decisions out of nowhere is not new for MS Dhoni. It is something he has been doing for more than two decades. However, Dhoni walking away as an active cricketer from the Indian Premier League and Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday was not entirely a surprise. Every season, in the last few years, has been about whether or not he would play.

As he so often had throughout his cricketing career, Dhoni had his final say on Tuesday. He retired from all forms of cricket after almost three decades of entertaining, dominating and conquering everything there was to as an elite athlete.

However, he is far from done when it comes to pulling off surprises and making tactical moves. In his next chapter, Dhoni will take charge as CSK team mentor ahead of the 2027 IPL season. "Everybody will miss Dhoni. He is not a person who can be replaced so easily. So, we will look forward to his mentorship and his contribution to the team," KS Viswanathan, CSK Managing Director, told this daily.

Even before he made the final call on his career, Dhoni pulled off another surprise too. After Stephen Fleming parted ways with CSK, all eyes were on who will be the next head coach of one of the most successful teams in the league. Several names did the rounds, but when the franchise announced former India pacer Zaheer Khan as the successor, it took everyone by surprise.

The move had Dhoni's imprint all over. In the weeks that followed, the coaching staff assembled by the five-time champions reflected the same. As Rupa Gurunath, owner of the franchise, mentioned in the video released by CSK on Tuesday, Dhoni was involved in finalising the retentions and releases too.