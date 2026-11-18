CHENNAI: An all-round display by Man of the Match Nishant Sindhu (37 not out and 3 for 22) helped Haryana crush Tamil Nadu by seven wickets in the third round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy played at Indore on Wednesday. The win was Haryana's first in the tournament. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu with two consecutive losses are placed sixth and have just four points from three games. Haryana too have four points but are at fifth place due to better NRR than Tamil Nadu.

Once again Tamil Nadu batting failed to click as a unit and succumbed to some disciplined bowling by the likes Sindhu and the wily Yuzvendra Chahal (3/16). Full marks to Haryana captain Ankit Rajesh Kumar for shuffling his bowlers well and maintaining the pressure till the end.

Opener Tushar Raheja's struggle at the top continued as he was castled by Kanishk Chouhan in the very first over. This time, however, Raheja managed to open his account after two consecutive noughts. Amit Sathvik (38) and B Sachin (27) then added 53 runs for the second wicket to give some relief to Tamil Nadu. Chahal broke the partnership by sending back Sathvik while Sindhu struck thrice to reduce TN to 82/5. The Sai Kishore-led side never recovered from it and was eventually bowled out for 124. Sathvik remained their top run scorer.

As expected, Haryana chased down the target in 16.1 overs with seven wickets to spare. Captain Ankit Kumar played a patient knock of 39-ball 43 while Sindhu scored 37 to help the team achieve the target.

TR Arasu, member of the senior selection committee of Tamil Nadu, was naturally upset with Tamil Nadu's poor show. "You see, if you don't put enough runs on the board, the bowlers can't do anything, right? That's not the only issue today. I think having Shahrukh Khan bat at No 8 is really bad. The batting order needs to be reconsidered. It absolutely doesn't make any sense, Rajkumar batting before Shahrukh Khan. I don't understand what kind of batting strategy this is," Arasu told TNIE.