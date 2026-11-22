WELLINGTON: Dhruv Jurel considers Rishabh Pant a "phenomenon" and a mentor whose philosophy towards Test match batting is an aspect he keenly observes and admires.

Jurel shared a blistering 75-run partnership with Pant in just 14 overs as India piled up a record 720 for nine on the fourth day of the second Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve.

Pant (128 off 153 balls), meanwhile, brought up his ninth Test hundred and completed a landmark of scoring Test centuries in all four SENA countries, striking 10 fours and six sixes in his innings.

"Rishabh is phenomenal. I always ask him about his mindset. Whenever we all think that he will play normally, just then he steps out and hits. I love him as a mentor," Jurel said after the day's play on Sunday.

While Pant grabbed the headlines with his century, Jurel continued to make a strong case for himself as a specialist batter.

Having scored a hundred in the previous Test in Colombo, the young wicketkeeper followed it up with an attacking 78 off just 79 balls, underlining his growing ability to adapt to different situations.

Jurel said adaptability was central to his approach, with the situation dictating how he builds his innings.

"I play as per situation demands. Adaptability gives you a sense of confidence. How you react to a given situation," he said.