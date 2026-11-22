Former India player T Kumaran, who has seen Sachin from close quarters at Vida Kovai Kings in the TNPL, credited the youngster for his work ethic. "Good knock by Sachin today. Hard working kid. Works a lot on improving his game. He has a good range of shots for both spinners and pacers. Keeps the momentum of the game going. His six-hitting ability is phenomenal," Kumaran, who has been the bowling coach of Tamil Nadu in the past, told this daily.

Set a tough target of 239, Bihar had a disastrous start losing Ayush Loharuka on the very first ball of the innings to Gurjapneet Singh. In the very next over Athisayaraj Davidison accounted for Bipin Saurabh. But Piyush Singh (27) tried to build partnerships with Ashish Kumar (33) and Altamish Ashraf (45). When it looked like Ashish was set for a big score, he was undone by Sai Kishore. Soon, Piyush fell to R Rajkumar. Ashraf waged a lone battle and finally fell to the guile of M Siddharth.

It was an impressive performance from Siddharth, who initially went for 18 runs in first over. He came back stronger to provide crucial breakthroughs. "Confidence, self-belief and 100 per cent team man. Knows exactly what is expected from him by the team. Prepares for it and executes it with great consistency. Leads by example for others to follow may it be practice or a game. Bowling with a new ball is his strength and can come back in the middle to strike or control the game. But can be used anywhere as he is a bowler who plans, prepares and executes well," Kumaran said on Siddarth.