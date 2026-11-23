WELLINGTON: India captain Shubman Gill on Monday rued the lack of assistance from the fifth-day pitch at the Basin Reserve after his side settled for a draw in the first Test against New Zealand here.
India piled up a record 702 for nine declared after bowling out the hosts for 368, taking a massive 352-run first-innings lead.
But the visitors failed to force a win as the hosts dug in to finish at 239 for five in their second innings.
"If there was a little bit more in the wicket, maybe," Gill said when asked about the decision to agree to a draw with an hour's play remaining in the day.
Gill said his fast bowlers were running out of steam after putting in a long shift.
"Fast bowlers were tired. They had bowled almost 50 overs in the match. And also keeping in mind that there's a quick turnaround, with the next match in only three days and travel tomorrow, we wanted to keep all our bowlers fresh. I didn't really think having another five to 10 overs would have helped that much," he said.
Gill felt his side had put up a decent effort in the field despite the difficulty of taking 10 wickets on a flat surface.
"We knew it was going to be a challenge to get 10 wickets on that pitch. But we had our chances, a couple of chances here and there. So, I think we had a decent day in the field," he said.
The match featured four centuries -- New Zealand's Henry Nicholls (175) and Glenn Phillips (118) leading the hosts' effort, while KL Rahul (136) and Rishabh Pant (128) responded for India.
Gill himself fell agonisingly short of a hundred at 98, while Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), Dhruv Jurel (78) and Devdutt Padikkal (80) also made substantial contributions.
Gill was happy with India's collective batting effort.
"We were quite impressive. Touring away from home, we challenged them in all areas, and that was important for us. Even with the ball in the first innings, we did decently well. And then, obviously, with the bat, everyone chipped in. Only two hundreds, but we got almost 700 runs, which is a lot," he said.
The skipper hoped the conditions would offer more assistance to his bowlers in Christchurch, venue of the second Test starting on Friday.
"Hopefully, there is going to be a bit more help in the wicket for the bowlers in Christchurch. If we are able to play a similar kind of game there and execute our plans with the bowling and batting with the same consistency, I think we'll be in a good space," he said.
Probably not that flat: Latham
New Zealand captain Tom Latham admitted that the Basin Reserve surface was flatter than he had anticipated, even by the standards of the venue.
"Probably not that flat. It hasn't necessarily been the Basin wicket that we have traditionally played on, certainly over the last couple of years," he said.
Latham, however, praised his team's ability to adapt, particularly the first-innings contributions of Nicholls and Phillips, which helped New Zealand post a competitive total.
"Wherever you go around the world, whether it be here or overseas, it's about trying to adapt to conditions. The way Henry and Glenn were able to do that in the first innings to give us a total that we were reasonably happy with, looking at par scores at this ground, was pleasing. But throughout our second innings, when we were bowling, we certainly found it tough," he said.
Despite the lack of assistance from the surface, Latham was proud of the effort put in by his players, particularly in the field.
"Probably the pitch didn't offer us as much as we were expecting. But I'm certainly proud of the efforts of the guys. They kept running in for the 160 overs, and the fielders were flying around the boundary regardless of how many overs had been bowled. Those are the characteristics we talk about as a group," he said.
Player of the Match Nicholls, who scored an unbeaten 175 in the first innings, said the draw was a satisfying outcome.
"For us to get a draw from where we were was a pleasing result. Credit to the guys today for the work they put in on a batter-friendly surface. But I think we all saw the challenges there," he said.
Looking ahead to the second and final Test in Christchurch, Nicholls expected a different challenge.
"It's a surface where we usually see a bit of grass and a bit of pace, and hopefully that's the case. It sets up an exciting last game," he said.