WELLINGTON: India captain Shubman Gill on Monday rued the lack of assistance from the fifth-day pitch at the Basin Reserve after his side settled for a draw in the first Test against New Zealand here.

India piled up a record 702 for nine declared after bowling out the hosts for 368, taking a massive 352-run first-innings lead.

But the visitors failed to force a win as the hosts dug in to finish at 239 for five in their second innings.

"If there was a little bit more in the wicket, maybe," Gill said when asked about the decision to agree to a draw with an hour's play remaining in the day.

Gill said his fast bowlers were running out of steam after putting in a long shift.

"Fast bowlers were tired. They had bowled almost 50 overs in the match. And also keeping in mind that there's a quick turnaround, with the next match in only three days and travel tomorrow, we wanted to keep all our bowlers fresh. I didn't really think having another five to 10 overs would have helped that much," he said.

Gill felt his side had put up a decent effort in the field despite the difficulty of taking 10 wickets on a flat surface.