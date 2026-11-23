WELLINGTON: A relentless Indian attack drew deeply on its reserves of energy, only to be denied by a lifeless Basin Reserve track as New Zealand batters Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips defended doggedly to eke out a respectable draw in the opening Test here on Monday.

Starting the day at 119 for two, New Zealand finished their second innings at 239 for five before the two captains decided to shake hands.

The draw further dented India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final as their points percentage dropped to 50 from 51.52, although they remained fourth in the table. New Zealand also slipped from second to third, with a points percentage of 66.67.

South Africa remained at the top of the WTC table with a points percentage of 75, while Australia climbed to second place with 69.23.

A significant breeze was blowing and there was some cloud cover through the day, but the pitch had no demons to trouble batters playing an ultra-defensive game. The New Zealand batters could play through the line of the deliveries and defend without having to worry about uneven bounce.

Mitchell (49 not out off 187 balls) and Phillips (26 not out off 126 balls), two accomplished white-ball batters, displayed a different facet of their game, showcasing their defensive technique as Shubman Gill rotated his bowlers without much success.

The extent of the Black Caps' defensive approach was evident from the numbers: they faced 75 overs on the day and scored only 120 runs.