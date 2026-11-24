CHENNAI: Riding on Priyansh Arya's hurricane century (181 off 68 balls; 7x4, 19x6), Delhi hammered Tamil Nadu by 116 runs in their Elite Group 'B' Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match at Daly College Ground, Indore on Tuesday.

Put into bat, Arya's blitzkrieg helped Delhi post a massive 275/5 in 20 overs which is the joint third-highest team total in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history. The left-hand batter got into the act from the word go and brought up his century in just 36 balls. Priyansh's knock of 181 is the highest score by an Indian and the second-highest overall in men's T20 history. South Africa's Lhuan-Dre Pretorious holds the all-time record of 188, which was scored in the CSA T20 Challenge last month.

Arya also broke KL Rahul's (152 not out) record for the highest T20 score by an Indian male batter. He then went on to surpass Kiran Navgire's 76-ball 162 from 2021 to make the highest individual T20 score by an Indian. He also equalled Finn Allen's world record for the most sixes in a single T20 innings. Arya, who is captain of Delhi, hammered at a strike rate of 266.18. Arya also surpassed Tilak Varma's 151, the highest score in SMAT and most sixes in an innings surpassing Punit Bisht 17 sixes.

Arya raised 118 runs for the second wicket in 46 balls with Nitish Rana (18 off 17). The amount of runs he made in this partnership showed his total domination of the match. Anuj Rawat was the second highest scorer with unbeaten 29 off 22 balls and helped the team to get past 270 mark. For Tamil Nadu, Ravi Rajkumar (1/31) and Gurjapneet Singh (1/37) were the most economical bowlers on a tough and forgettable day.

Arya was at his aggressive best and first carted Ragupathy Silambarasan for three sixes and a four in an over. He did not spare any Tamil Nadu bowler and sent their fielders on a leather hunt. In the very first over off Sai Kishore he walloped the Tamil Nadu captain for three sixes and a boundary. M Siddharth and Shahrukh Khan too failed to contain Arya who was in no mood to slow down.

"A brilliant innings, one of the best innings I have ever seen. It was so good, 4-0-6-6, yeah. Absolutely, that's what he does, when he plays, he plays like this only," complimented Vijay Dahiya, coach of Delhi, while speaking to this daily. It was a morning match and with the ball coming nicely on to the bat, Arya scored runs effortlessly.

"Arya's timing and shot selection was spot on. He waited for the right delivery to attack and his stroke play was brilliant. He had the opportunity to even score double hundred, but he was going for the team. As I said earlier, It is one of the best innings I have seen and it helped us gain four valuable points," added Dahiya.