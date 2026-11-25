CHENNAI: For a team with the most Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy wins (three), Tamil Nadu's disappointing run has continued this season. After losing to Delhi on Tuesday, they were once again knocked out in the group stages — fifth time in as many years, with their previous title coming in 2021.
They started well against Railways, but things went downhill as TN lost to J&K, Haryana and Punjab. The win against Bihar was a solace before the crushing defeat against Delhi — where Priyansh Arya’s 181 took them to 275/5 — came as the final blow. Their performance, and the manner of the defeat, has sparked criticism from both within and outside TN cricketing circles, including former players like R Ashwin.
At a time when the next generation batters are taking over and dominating the format across the country, TN have struggled to keep up. Even in the tournament, Delhi posted five 200-plus totals in the same group while TN posted one. The best performers were B Sachin, who made his debut against Railways, and VP Amit Sathvik. Tushar Raheja, another youngster who was expected to step up, had a tournament to forget.
But the biggest disappointment came from the senior players. N Jagadeesan and M Shahrukh Khan did not live up to expectations. Jagadeesan batted at No. 4 and averaged 15.75, while Shahrukh fell flat after the 46 n.o in the win against Railways. Similarly, V Athisayaraj Davidson and R Silambarasan were the most expensive among bowlers as the two medium-pacers could not make an impact. It perhaps comes down to a combination of conditions, exposure, selections and the Tamil Nadu Premier League.
Need for young talents
While it seems clear that the TNPL is not the same as it used to be, the likes of Raheja, Sachin and Sathvik came through the league. And they have shown signs of potential. In the bowling department, however, the team did not have the likes of D Deepesh or A Esakkimuthu or RS Ambrish – young fast bowling talents who had hit their stride. The squad had at least five players who are over 30, and they haven't been able to step up consistently.
“The T20 format has changed in the last two or three years. If we score 160 or 170, how can we win? The order of the day is 220. Even if you bat second, you should have the skill to chase it. Tushar and Amit are a good pair. If those two had given a brilliant start, we would have gone 200-plus. Sachin also did well. The problem is the team composition is about 11 players. It's not about two players. Bowlers did not do their job. We need to bring in fresh legs who can bowl fast and hit fearlessly. The likes of Deepesh, Esakkimuthu, and Ambrish... VK Vineeth, G Kishoor and Jhathavedh Subramanyan are good talents. The key is how to bring them in and blend in with the experienced players,” a TNCA official told this daily.
Conditions and exposure
Ashwin said that having been used to the slow pitches and ground dimensions in the state and TNPL, the players lack the exposure to adapt to fast pitches outside TN. “They (the players) develop the game for the conditions in front of them (in league matches and TNPL). They need the exposure to play and experience in different conditions. When a youngster comes in, he will make mistakes. If you are afraid to make mistakes, how will they learn?” Ashwin questioned on his YouTube channel.
He also felt the exposure tournaments like MJ Gopalan Trophy, JP Atray Tournament and Moin-ud-Dowlah Gold Cup helped his generation gain the exposure – something the current crop does not get to experience. “We are U23 champions. We have a lot of talent, and they are in good rhythm. If they don’t get the next level of selections, they will keep playing club cricket and the game will go down. It is not about how much you play but how much quality you play,” he said.
The three tournaments mentioned above no longer exist. In saying that, TN’s preseason camp this year included a long camp in the state after TNPL and a week in Jharkhand ahead of the Ranji Trophy, while several teams played preparatory tournaments in different conditions. One reason is the cost-cutting the association had to do.
“The reduced subsidy from the BCCI and the ban on bidding surrogates have significantly brought down the revenue for TNCA. But cost-cutting can be done without hampering cricket activities. Cricket is all about exposure. The more and more you play, the more you learn. Wherever the cost-cutting has to be done, it can be done without hampering the cricketing activities,” said a TNCA official.