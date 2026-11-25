CHENNAI: For a team with the most Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy wins (three), Tamil Nadu's disappointing run has continued this season. After losing to Delhi on Tuesday, they were once again knocked out in the group stages — fifth time in as many years, with their previous title coming in 2021.

They started well against Railways, but things went downhill as TN lost to J&K, Haryana and Punjab. The win against Bihar was a solace before the crushing defeat against Delhi — where Priyansh Arya’s 181 took them to 275/5 — came as the final blow. Their performance, and the manner of the defeat, has sparked criticism from both within and outside TN cricketing circles, including former players like R Ashwin.

At a time when the next generation batters are taking over and dominating the format across the country, TN have struggled to keep up. Even in the tournament, Delhi posted five 200-plus totals in the same group while TN posted one. The best performers were B Sachin, who made his debut against Railways, and VP Amit Sathvik. Tushar Raheja, another youngster who was expected to step up, had a tournament to forget.

But the biggest disappointment came from the senior players. N Jagadeesan and M Shahrukh Khan did not live up to expectations. Jagadeesan batted at No. 4 and averaged 15.75, while Shahrukh fell flat after the 46 n.o in the win against Railways. Similarly, V Athisayaraj Davidson and R Silambarasan were the most expensive among bowlers as the two medium-pacers could not make an impact. It perhaps comes down to a combination of conditions, exposure, selections and the Tamil Nadu Premier League.