CHENNAI: Brought back into the team for the final match, Sunny Sandhu's (44 off 17 balls and 4/44) rose to the occasion and helped skipper R Sai Kishore (3/19) as Tamil Nadu beat Saurashtra by 38 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The win came as consolation as TN signed off in the group stages.
Sandhu, after three disappointing returns, was left out midway before playing the last league game. And he stepped up big time, taking TN from 97/4 to 192/8 . His quickfire 44 was essential for Tamil Nadu to finish strong with the bat. Set a target of 193, Saurashtra batters lost the plot due to pressure. With Delhi and Punjab having 20 points from five wins, Saurashtra had to beat Tamil Nadu to not only get 20 points, but also at a better run rate than Punjab to make it to the top two.
Saurashtra had a disastrous start losing V Jadeja the very second ball of their innings to Sunny. He once again came to the fore by dismissing Harvansh Pangalia. After that Harvik Desai and Prerak Mankad combined well and added 50 runs for the third wicket. Gurjapneet Singh removed Harvik after which wickets kept falling in regular intervals. The last wicket pair of Jaydev Unadkat (40) and Chetan Sarkariya (21 n.o) were involved in 62-run stand and tried their level best but eventually fell short.
Earlier, Tamil Nadu lost opener Amit Sathvik and Tushar Raheja cheaply. B Sachin (38) and Andre Siddarth (37) steadied the ship. Sachin continued his good form as looked set for a big score. He carted Unadkat for a six and a four in the same over before doing the same to Sakariya. But TN got going when Sunny and Rajkumar (36) came together. The duo's 73-run stand for the sixth wicket, helped TN set up the big total.