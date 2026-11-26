CHENNAI: Brought back into the team for the final match, Sunny Sandhu's (44 off 17 balls and 4/44) rose to the occasion and helped skipper R Sai Kishore (3/19) as Tamil Nadu beat Saurashtra by 38 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The win came as consolation as TN signed off in the group stages.

Sandhu, after three disappointing returns, was left out midway before playing the last league game. And he stepped up big time, taking TN from 97/4 to 192/8 . His quickfire 44 was essential for Tamil Nadu to finish strong with the bat. Set a target of 193, Saurashtra batters lost the plot due to pressure. With Delhi and Punjab having 20 points from five wins, Saurashtra had to beat Tamil Nadu to not only get 20 points, but also at a better run rate than Punjab to make it to the top two.