CHRISTCHURCH: Akash Deep was easily the most impressive Indian bowler on view, overshadowing the peerless Jasprit Bumrah with two beautiful deliveries in the post-lunch session, as New Zealand ended the opening day of the second Test at a middling 246 for 5 here on Friday.
New Zealand dominated sessions one and three while the middle session belonged to India during the 85 overs that were bowled on the day.
After an opening stand of 77 between skipper Tom Latham (59) and Devon Conway (31), it seemed like a good toss to lose for the hosts but debutant Gurnoor Brar (1/52 in 19 overs) got his first Test scalp off the last delivery before lunch to set the ball rolling for the visitors.
Bengal speedster Akash (2/52 in 21 overs), who is returning to international cricket after a lengthy rehabilitation following a lower back stress injury, was the difference between the two sides.
With the semi-new Kookaburra, Akash produced two moments of magic to remove the already set-Latham and the jittery Rachin Ravindra (0) both caught by Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.
In between, the much talked about Anshul Kamboj (1/56 in 17 overs), whose selection is being hotly debated, got rid of Henry Nicholls (16) as New Zealand collapsed to 110/4 from 77 for no loss.
However, Tom Blundell (53 batting off 117 balls) and local lad Daryl Mitchell (31) added 74 before Washington Sundar (1/36 in 9 overs) had the latter caught by Dhruv Jurel at leg-slip.
Blundell showed a lot of patience and at stumps, he had New Zealand's most improved Test batter of recent times -- Glenn Phillips (36 batting, 64 balls) -- for company. The two added another 62 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket stand to ensure that honours were shared on the opening day.
If Akash was the most impressive bowler by generating appreciable off-the-surface movement, Brar's addition was a welcome change in the line-up as he looked way more incisive compared to Prasidh Krishna.
The pitch at Hagley Oval had a bit of everything. It had bounce, carry and seam movement for the bowlers. The batters could drive on the up and get value for their shots.
In the second session, India skipper Shubman Gill's decision to change Akash's end from Port Hill to Botanical Garden also worked well.
The delivery to get Latham was a work of art.
He pitched it on length and got it to straighten enough, leaving the Black Caps skipper with no option but to play it. The healthy nick went straight into Pant's gloves.
Kamboj, who had wasted the new ball, tried the short ball tactic for a few overs in the post lunch session.
Most were ill-directed bouncers that Nicholls would duck before he managed one that was around waist high. It prompted Nicholls to go for the pull shot and Akash was in position to grab it.
Rachin scratched around for around eight deliveries before Akash once again pitched a delivery on good length but this moved a shade more compared to the one he bowled to Latham.
The southpaw jabbed at it and once again Pant was in business.
Earlier, in the first over of the day, Latham averted the ignominy of a hat-trick of ducks after successfully taking a DRS on being adjudged leg before off Bumrah, who went wicket-less on the day but kept it tight by conceding only 37 runs in his 19 overs.
Once the first hour was over, batting became pretty easy as Conway, who was cautious in the first hour hit an elegant off-drive off Akash.
In Akash's next over, he played a flashy cut shot to earn another boundary.
Brar was brought into the attack in the 18th over and immediately it seemed that there was more pace and bounce on offer.
The 50-run mark in the opening stand was reached in the 19th over and the two batters hardly looked in any sort of trouble against the four-pronged pace attack before Akash turned the tables.