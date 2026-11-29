CHRISTCHURCH: India suffered a major setback as fast bowler Akash Deep was ruled out of the ongoing second Test after suffering a concussion, with Prasidh Krishna named as his substitute.

Akash, who claimed five wickets in the first innings besides contributing 29 runs with the bat, was hit twice on his helmet while batting.

The 29-year-old was first struck by a delivery from Jacob Duffy before taking another blow from Kyle Jamieson.

The repeated blows proved costly for India as Akash was subsequently diagnosed with concussion, forcing him out of the contest.

Prasidh will replace Akash for the remainder of the match as India's concussion substitute.