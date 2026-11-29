NAGPUR: It is painful to be away from the Indian team but there is always light at the end of the tunnel, said T20 World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar was controversially dropped from the national team after captaining India to a second straight World Cup title. The Mumbai cricketer is currently enjoying his time in domestic cricket.

"Of course, it is painful to be away from the Indian team. You have played for five years continuously, and then suddenly, you don’t play for India...it hurts but that's what this game is all about.

"This sport teaches you a lot of things. It has taught me a lot of things in the last two years and also after IPL...there are a lot of learnings and as it is said, there is always light at the end of the tunnel. (Until then) the show must go on,” he told reporters here.

Suryakumar said he is not thinking too far ahead and remains focussed on the task at hand.

“IPL is still far away. There are a lot of other tournaments in between. After Mushtaq Ali, there is Vijay Hazare and then Ranji Trophy (2nd phase). So, IPL is quite far away.