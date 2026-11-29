CHRISTCHURCH: Before heading into the Kargil War in 1999, Nem Chand Jurel sat down to write a letter to his wife.

It was not a conventional goodbye, but a practical note from a soldier who knew that the next few days could change his family's life forever.

He listed his savings, fixed deposits and explained how she could arrange money in case he did not return.

"When the war started, I remember writing a letter to my wife. I told her about all my savings and fixed deposits and how she could arrange for money in case something happened to me. I also told her to paise ka sadupyog karna (use the money wisely)," Nem Chand recalled.

A member of the 8th Jat Regiment, Nem Chand fought in the Kargil War, an experience that remains etched in his memory even after taking voluntary retirement from the Army in 2008.

More than two decades later, the soldier has found himself watching another battle, albeit on a very different field: his son Dhruv Jurel fighting for India on 22 yards.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has a special way of acknowledging his father after reaching milestones, often looking towards him and saluting. It is a gesture that carries a significance beyond what meets the eye.

Nem Chand remembers the day his regiment came down from the mountains after the war.