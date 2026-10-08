Sanju Samson or Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: India's opening conundrum

CHENNAI: The question isn't new. Not for Sanju Samson. In the last two years since breaking into the top-order of the T20I team, the keeper-batter's consistency has come under scrutiny more than once. He had had to make way for another opener more than once too. First it was Shubman Gill, then Ishan Kishan. And now, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

To be fair to Samson, for the better part of the period, he was moved up and down. At times, even when it was not entirely his fault. Whether it was in the 2025 Asia Cup or in the lead up to the T20 World Cup earlier this year. At the same time, he hasn't helped himself with his timing either. It all added up forcing him to miss out in the first half of the World Cup. However, it all made for a heroic redemption when he scored three consecutive match-winning fifties to help India win the silverware.

After March 8, where he was the player of the final against New Zealand, Samson would have thought his spot was safe. At least for the foreseeable future. But all it took was three matches (in Ireland and England) before he was dropped for a 15-year-old prodigy — Sooryavanshi. The pressure, one that bogged him down in the lead up to the T20 World Cup, was back again.