Sanju Samson or Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: India's opening conundrum

CHENNAI: The question isn't new. Not for Sanju Samson. In the last two years since breaking into the top-order of the T20I team, the keeper-batter's consistency has come under scrutiny more than once. He had had to make way for another opener more than once too. First it was Shubman Gill, then Ishan Kishan. And now, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
To be fair to Samson, for the better part of the period, he was moved up and down. At times, even when it was not entirely his fault. Whether it was in the 2025 Asia Cup or in the lead up to the T20 World Cup earlier this year. At the same time, he hasn't helped himself with his timing either. It all added up forcing him to miss out in the first half of the World Cup. However, it all made for a heroic redemption when he scored three consecutive match-winning fifties to help India win the silverware.
After March 8, where he was the player of the final against New Zealand, Samson would have thought his spot was safe. At least for the foreseeable future. But all it took was three matches (in Ireland and England) before he was dropped for a 15-year-old prodigy — Sooryavanshi. The pressure, one that bogged him down in the lead up to the T20 World Cup, was back again.
And slowly, but steadily, it seems to have caught up with him. In the time since the T20 WC, India have played 17 matches of which Samson featured in 11 and opened in 10 games. And during this time, he got out in single digits for six times, managed to score 179 runs at 30.75 average and 186.36 strike rate. In comparison, Abhishek Sharma scored 509 runs in 17 matches and Ishan accounted for 400 runs in 14 games. Vaibhav, who too has been in and out while playing eight games, has 246 runs to show for at 30.75 average and 186.36 strike rate.
And every time Samson failed to score big, questions have been raised over his place and whether it was time for the teenager to replace the 31-year-old. Though Samson might have a case to feel it is unfair, what has not helped his case were the moments that slipped away. Take the Asian Games final for example. Samson was moved to No. 3 to accommodate the teenager against Pakistan. And he had the chance to grab the moment to become the star once again — like he did when India desperately needed him in the T20 WC. Samson, however, fell early before Tilak Varma helped India finish strong and seal the gold.
Now, against West Indies, after one low score in the first T20I where Samson opened ahead of Vaibhav, the debate is back again. Meanwhile, the team management is happy to keep the teenager in the mix even if he doesn't play. "We all know the talent of Vaibhav. The more time he spends in this environment with the quality players, the more time he trains at this standard, will only be great for his cricket. If he's not getting that game time, he's still on a bus, in the dugout, in the hotel with guys with a lot of experience. With him sharing that sort of dressing room and talking to guys, or just actually watching how the guys go through their processes and how they set up innings, will be key for him," bowling coach Morne Morkel said ahead of the series.
Though it remains to be seen what happens in Ranchi when India take the field on Friday, what Samson must know by now is that fair or not, these are the cards he has been dealt. Now, it is over to the Kerala batter to go all in and make a statement.