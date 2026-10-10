India, West Indies look for upper-hand in another bat-versus-bat contest in 3rd T20I

INDORE: Another bat versus bat contest is likely to exert further pressure on the bowlers who have taken enough battering already, when India and West Indies face off in the third T20 International at the Holkar Stadium's batting haven here on Sunday.

As many as 501 runs were scored in the second T20I in Ranchi with the West Indies scaling down India's massive 250-run target with more than an over to spare, prompting head coach Gautam Gambhir to throw the spotlight on the plight of bowlers for a second time in the fortnight.

But Gambhir's think tank and his bowlers, along with their peers in the opposition camp, cannot expect any immediate respite especially here in Indore, as the venue traditionally favours the batters with its flat decks and short boundary limits.

It would all thus boil down on execution across departments between the two opponents, with dropped catches and missed opportunities carrying greater significance.

Mayank Yadav spilling a regulation catch of Sherfane Rutherford halfway through the West Indies' innings proved decisive in a way as he went on to eventually add a massive 120 runs off 54 balls with skipper Shai Hope.

Rutherford was only on 38 off 18 when Mayank spilled a gobbler at short fine leg, and the Caribbean southpaw eventually finished at 84 off 37 balls, hammering seven sixes and as many fours.