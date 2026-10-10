Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Can Mohammed Siraj & Co break group stage duck?

Jaffer's presence in the team has been valuable for the players and the coach. "Being around and speaking to him, I think there's so much to learn from. The boys are taking so much input from him, how to go about different situations," he added.

The players will also be eager to put on a better show this season. After missing out on outright wins in the first leg of the previous season and losing key matches to Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir in the second, they hope to iron out a few chinks this season. CV Milind, pacer and vice captain of the team, recalled the brief interaction with Jaffer and Rayudu. "It was all about how we can improve as players. As a team, we want to get the small things right like discipline, punctuality and respect. I'm not saying we weren't disciplined before, but there's more emphasis on these things," he said.

The 32-year-old pacer also opened up on how such small things have cost them wins last season. "The last two years, we were third and fourth. The lack of outright wins kept us away from qualifying in both the seasons. There is a lot of scope and if we tighten up those few things, I think we'll stand a really good chance to qualify.

The goal for the team is clear: to finish in the top-two. "As far as the team and preparations are concerned, we want to take one game at a time. We have identified what we lacked in the previous season. Hopefully this year if we can handle those situations much better, we definitely have a chance to qualify for the knockouts," Anirudh added.