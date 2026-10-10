Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Rejuvenated Kerala ready for the challenge

CHENNAI: When Kerala reached the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy final, it was a moment of reckoning. One that — despite the result, where Vidarbha won the title — they were keen to build on in the season that followed. However, the 2025-26 season did not go as planned, as Kerala did not make it past the group stages.

Now, with the prestigious first-class tournament getting underway on Sunday, the Vishnu Vinod-led side will be aiming to put it all behind them and hit the ground running in their first game against Jharkhand in Jamshedpur. Having taken over as skipper, Vishnu is understandably excited to start well for the state side. “The first match of any season is crucial. Starting well with a victory sets a positive tone for the entire season and boosts team morale. Our objective is to play to win every single match,” he told TNIE.

One of the biggest positives for Kerala ahead of the season was the return of veteran spinner Jalaj Saxena and Aditya Sarwate. The senior offie had moved to Maharashtra after spending almost a decade with Kerala last season, but now has returned to Kerala — a move the association and the captain is pleased with. Sarwate, who too played a part in them reaching the final, is back with the state. They hope the spinner with 512 first-class wickets and Sarwate, will once again be the vital cog of the setup. “We have a balanced squad with a good mix of seniors and juniors. Additionally, players like Jalaj and Sarwate are back with us. Since we have largely the same core team that reached the finals earlier, we are confident about doing well,” Vishnu explained.