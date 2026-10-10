Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Rejuvenated Kerala ready for the challenge

CHENNAI: When Kerala reached the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy final, it was a moment of reckoning. One that — despite the result, where Vidarbha won the title — they were keen to build on in the season that followed. However, the 2025-26 season did not go as planned, as Kerala did not make it past the group stages.
Now, with the prestigious first-class tournament getting underway on Sunday, the Vishnu Vinod-led side will be aiming to put it all behind them and hit the ground running in their first game against Jharkhand in Jamshedpur. Having taken over as skipper, Vishnu is understandably excited to start well for the state side. “The first match of any season is crucial. Starting well with a victory sets a positive tone for the entire season and boosts team morale. Our objective is to play to win every single match,” he told TNIE.
One of the biggest positives for Kerala ahead of the season was the return of veteran spinner Jalaj Saxena and Aditya Sarwate. The senior offie had moved to Maharashtra after spending almost a decade with Kerala last season, but now has returned to Kerala — a move the association and the captain is pleased with. Sarwate, who too played a part in them reaching the final, is back with the state. They hope the spinner with 512 first-class wickets and Sarwate, will once again be the vital cog of the setup. “We have a balanced squad with a good mix of seniors and juniors. Additionally, players like Jalaj and Sarwate are back with us. Since we have largely the same core team that reached the finals earlier, we are confident about doing well,” Vishnu explained.
Apart from the seniors, the team also comprises proven performers like MD Nidheesh, Rohan Kunnummal and Md Azharuddeen. Alongside them, youngsters like Varun Nayanar and Pavan Raj have been brought into the mix in hopes of putting up a strong show. “We focused on bringing back two players who were part of that finals team. Among the juniors, we selected strong all-rounders, which gives us a balanced side. We also included players who scored runs in the U23 circuit. Varun, for instance, scored 600 runs in two consecutive seasons and played two matches last year,” said Vishnu.
The changes also include a new coach in Swapnil Asnodkar, who, Vishnu feels, has adapted to the needs of the team. “He is very approachable, more like a friend than just a coach. Whether you are a junior or senior player, you can speak directly with him. That creates a comfortable environment where players feel free to express themselves. He talks to all the batters. Having a solid domestic reputation and IPL experience as a batter, he speaks with players after their batting sessions, understands their individual games, and encourages them to play naturally.”
The pre-season preparation for Kerala included touring Srinagar for practice matches against Ranji winners Jammu and Kashmir and away games against Hyderabad. “We played two practice matches there. In Kashmir, the pitch and weather conditions were different, and Hyderabad offered a completely different setup. Now, we are preparing in our home conditions. Playing across these different environments builds confidence that we can adapt to any condition or pitch,” explained the skipper.
While the Jharkhand Ranji team has been on the rise and offers a stiff challenge, Vishnu wants to focus on Kerala’s strengths rather than opponents. The next few days will tell how it works out for them.
Last three seasons
2023-24: Group Stage
2024-25: Runners-up
2025-26: Group Stage
Schedule
Oct 11: vs Jharkhand, Jamshedpur
Oct 18: vs Odisha, T'Puram
Oct 26 vs Bengal, Mangalapuram
Nov 2: vs Gujarat, Ahmedabad
Jan 17: vs Maharashtra, Pune
Jan 24: vs Delhi, Mangalapuram
Feb 1: vs Services, Mangalapuram
Squad: V Vinod (c/wk), Rohan Kunnummal, Abhishek J. Nair, Abhishek P. Nair, Sachin Baby, Ahammed Imran, Md Azharuddeen, Salman Nizar, Varun Nayanar, Jalaj Saxena, Vaisakh Chandran, Aditya Sarvate, Anuraj JS, Abhijith Praveen, MD Nidheesh, Eden Tom, Pavan Raj, Basil NP.