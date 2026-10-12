Living his father's dream, debutant Rahul smashes century to help Andhra take lead

CHENNAI: When SV Rahul walked out to bat on his Ranji debut against Karnataka on Monday, Andhra were in a tricky position. The scoreboard read 92/4 against Karnataka's 274 as the 19-year-old took guard for the first time in a first-class match for his state.

Even as he was settling in, Rahul saw Shaik Rasheed get out as Andhra slumped further to 116/5. Rahul, however, was not going to let go of his first chance at the big stage as he was joined by Revanth Reddy.

The left-hand batter, along with Revanth, built a partnership to revive the innings. The duo, having batted together enough in age-group level for Andhra, batted time and runs started coming. First they crossed fifties and then came the moment. Rahul crossed the triple figures for the first time at this level as they added 202 runs for the sixth wicket. When it looked like Revanth too would get to his ton, he fell three runs short. Rahul saw the team through to stumps and remained unbeaten on 108 as he helped the team secure a 74-run on Day 2.

While he was strolling along with ease in Mulapadu, hundreds of kilometres away S Prasad Rao was refreshing scorecard online to keep a tab on his son. Rahul playing cricket was his dream as much as it is of the teenager. Though his father had played some cricket, he could not continue with the dream of pursuing it. Rahul spent his early years of childhood watching Prasad play local and office matches and it did not take long before he fell in love with the sport. Rahul, who was born in East Godavari before moving to Visakhapatnam because of his father's job, picked up the bat at the age of eight thanks to Prasad. And from the moment he did, he batted left-handed despite being a right hander by nature. Soon, Yuvraj Singh became his inspiration as he and Prasad worked towards the cricketing dream.

"It started as fun and later became a profession. My dad supported me a lot at that time because he loves playing cricket and wanted to see me play the sport too. He loves playing cricket, but unfortunately, he could not pursue it. He wanted to see me play at a good level," reflected the teenager after his first Ranji ton for Andhra. While Prasad was keeping a tab on as Rahul and Revanth secured a lead for Andhra, after he crossed the 80-run mark, he closed it. "After that, he is off the phone because of high pressure. He was not at the ground because he could not see me playing for a long time. He feels more pressure than me. He felt very happy. A lot of calls to him also. Congratulations and all," said the happy youngster.