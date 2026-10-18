India vs New Zealand: Stern Test lies ahead for Gill and Co

CHENNAI: In cricket, away Test tours are often considered the frontiers to conquer. For teams like Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, their biggest challenge has been to win a Test series in the Asian subcontinent, especially India. Similarly, for Asian teams, again take India, winning a series in 'SENA' countries remains the ultimate prize in Test cricket. For India, it took 39 years to win one in England (thrice in 1971, 1986 and 2007), 71 years in Australia (twice in 2018-19 and 2020-21), 12 years in New Zealand (twice in 1968 and 2009) and are yet to win one in South Africa.

Over the next month and a half, India will be in New Zealand playing as many as 12 matches across formats. However, the biggest challenge of all for the Shubman Gill-led side would be the two Tests starting from November 19. Not just because India have won only two Test series in New Zealand in 58 years, but also the factors in play at the moment.

India's top four will be playing Tests in NZ for the first time. In fact, only three members — Ravindra Jadeja (3), Rishabh Pant (2) and Jasprit Bumrah (2) — among the current team have some kind of Test experience in the country. Coupled with the fact that the series is being played in November and not the peak summer of New Zealand, conditions will not be easy. Then there is the World Test Championship. India are in fifth spot and desperately need to win the series 1-0 or 2-0 to stay alive in the race for the WTC final. It is safe to say that this series will be a litmus test for skipper Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Former New Zealand head coach Gary Stead, who oversaw two series wins against India at home and away and a WTC title, feels so as well. "In New Zealand, it will depend on the weather conditions leading into the Test matches because this time of the year it is very changeable. It could be 25 degrees or it could be 10 degrees. I think the challenge for the Indian players will be the bouncing ball as opposed to the seam so much. That's probably the biggest difference when you compare the two countries as the extra bounce that you get because of the grassy nature of the surfaces," Stead, who is now head coach of Andhra, told this daily.