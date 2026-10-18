Monitoring epilepsy patients to DDCA's chief curator: Datta's unconventional but inspiring journey

CHENNAI: Ankit Datta was a neurology technician at GB Pant Government Hospital in New Delhi. Among many of his responsibilities were monitoring epilepsy patients and conducting tests like NCV (nerve conduction velocity). But having played cricket at junior level and remained associated with the iconic Sonnet Cricket Club of the national capital, Datta never cut himself off from the game. In fact, he cleared BCCI's Level 1 umpires' examination and started officiating in the matches, which basically meant operating specialised medical equipment at night and umpiring in matches in daytime.

Given his wont, Datta longed for natural progression but somehow found himself stuck forcing a switch from umpiring to pitch preparations and ground maintenance. Once he became a certified BCCI curator in 2012 there was no looking back and Datta is now one of the most recognised faces at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. "I joined Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) in 2012 under Mr Venkat Sundaram. He was the chief. I was assisting Mr Sundaram from 2012 to 2014. In 2014, Venkat sir left, so I became the chief," Datta told this daily.

But before sharing his more than a decade long journey with DDCA, Datta threw light on his transition from a neurology technician to umpire to curator. "I played for Sonnet Cricket Club, Tarak Sinha's club. Before that, I played for KN Colts. And I was there in the junior levels — under-17 and under-15. As far as my academics is concerned, I did BSc. Physics Honours from Jamia Millia Islamia. After that, I did a two-and-a-half-year diploma in neurology from GB Pant Hospital. The reason behind this was that they only wanted people from a physics background as all the machines were operated on physics laws."

After completing the course, Datta joined the hospital, which is a specialised government hospital, next month. "As a neurology technician, I used to monitor epilepsy patients, the seizures and all, and I used to do tests like NCV and all those things. I joined there on a contractual basis. In the meanwhile, I used to do umpiring. Because I used to do night jobs there, I became a state panel umpire, then a Level 1 BCCI umpire. Then I appeared for BCCI Level 2."