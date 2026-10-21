India vs New Zealand: The curious case of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

CHENNAI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play? What has been the messaging to the teenager? Is there a chance of him getting a chance in this series? Questions regarding the future of the 15-year-old prodigy in the team has come in different phrases since Shreyas Iyer took over as captain in June.

There is another side to this. Whenever the teenager plays, the conversation seems to turn towards Sanju Samson, who has missed out more often than not. Yet, it is almost as if there is no escaping the question on Sooryavanshi no matter what the playing XI is. And that is something Iyer and team management have come to terms with.

On Wednesday, ahead of the five T20Is against New Zealand, the question on Sooryavanshi was posed to skipper Iyer. This time, the teenager had missed the entire West Indies series. His last appearance came at the gold medal match in Asian Games. In fact, of the 18 matches India played since his debut in July, he played in only eight games. As India touched down in Christchurch, the conversation once again veered around Sooryavanshi.

India were not alone. Even before the series began, New Zealand players were prepping for a potential contest against the teenager. "He’s a high-quality player. I’ve played against him at the IPL, and clearly, he’s an amazing talent coming out of India. It's a really exciting opportunity for him to travel the world, get to experience New Zealand for all that we offer here, but also experience cricket here in New Zealand. The great thing about New Zealand and the countries you travel to is the games are played slightly differently, and conditions are different. I can’t comment on how he will prepare. I’m sure there will be some challenges for him," New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson said in a select media interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network when asked about Sooryanvashi.