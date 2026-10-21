India vs New Zealand: The curious case of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

CHENNAI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play? What has been the messaging to the teenager? Is there a chance of him getting a chance in this series? Questions regarding the future of the 15-year-old prodigy in the team has come in different phrases since Shreyas Iyer took over as captain in June.
There is another side to this. Whenever the teenager plays, the conversation seems to turn towards Sanju Samson, who has missed out more often than not. Yet, it is almost as if there is no escaping the question on Sooryavanshi no matter what the playing XI is. And that is something Iyer and team management have come to terms with.
On Wednesday, ahead of the five T20Is against New Zealand, the question on Sooryavanshi was posed to skipper Iyer. This time, the teenager had missed the entire West Indies series. His last appearance came at the gold medal match in Asian Games. In fact, of the 18 matches India played since his debut in July, he played in only eight games. As India touched down in Christchurch, the conversation once again veered around Sooryavanshi.
India were not alone. Even before the series began, New Zealand players were prepping for a potential contest against the teenager. "He’s a high-quality player. I’ve played against him at the IPL, and clearly, he’s an amazing talent coming out of India. It's a really exciting opportunity for him to travel the world, get to experience New Zealand for all that we offer here, but also experience cricket here in New Zealand. The great thing about New Zealand and the countries you travel to is the games are played slightly differently, and conditions are different. I can’t comment on how he will prepare. I’m sure there will be some challenges for him," New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson said in a select media interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network when asked about Sooryanvashi.
Meanwhile, Iyer hinted at the experienced opening duo Samson and Abhishek Sharma starting on Thursday. Though he did not say in as many words that the teenager would not play, he did indicate how hard it is for the captain to drop one of the two openers who won them the World Cup in March. "It's not like he can just walk in right now because our openers are also scoring consistently and have won a World Cup," Iyer said of Samson and Abhishek Sharma.
And numbers support that despite a few low scores from Samson. Since Sooryavanshi's debut, Abhishek averages 29.16 and strikes at 196.62. Samson, in this period, averages 32.1 and strikes at 186.62. Sooryavanshi's numbers, in comparison, read: 30.75 average and 186.36 SR in eight matches.
Sooryavanshi for Bihar?
When it remains the case, a question arises on whether Sooryavanshi would be better off playing domestic cricket for his state side in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The teenager recently turned up for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy. He had his moments including a 92 in the semifinal and more importantly, it seemed clear how he was the star attraction among fans during the summit clash against South Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. While he warms the bench in New Zealand, Bihar, his home side, has suffered an innings defeat and a ten-wicket loss in their first two matches of Ranji Trophy. It is safe to say that they could use his services.
Shreyas, however, felt that the teenager could use the experience of sharing a dressing room in New Zealand to understand conditions and how it would come in handy the next time around. In some ways, it seems like the team management is looking at the big picture and how Sooryavanshi is a talent who would continue to serve India for many many years to come. "It is important that a player with that kind of talent remains happy around the dressing room. He is very young, as you definitely know, and he has more years ahead to get opportunities.
"In a way, when he comes here overseas, he will get a fair idea of how to play in particular wickets. Next time, whenever he comes in these conditions, he will be very well prepared and will get the motivation that he needs to score runs here, and he can also instruct other youngsters coming for the first time," Shreyas explained.
However, there is no guarantee that he would not take the field over the next two weeks. As it has been the case, the results and form in the first few matches could change things. For now, however, Sooryavanshi continues to be in conversation at all levels.