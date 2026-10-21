Ranji Trophy: Saxena seals innings victory for Kerala

CHENNAI: After securing just one point in the opening round against Jharkhand, Kerala bounced back strongly to hammer Odisha, securing an innings victory and seven points in the Ranji Trophy on Wednesday.

They had already secured three points after the first innings lead on Day 4, dismissing Odisha for 225. The easier option would be to bat again but the home team enforced follow-on and went for the kill, trusting Jalaj Saxena to do the job. The veteran offie, who is back with Kerala after a year away, rose to the occasion. In 18 overs, Saxena took 5/34, ensuring Odisha's collapse. In the end, the result was inevitable as Kerala secured an innings and 36-run win in Thiruvananthapuram.

"It was a tricky decision (enforcing follow-on). We knew the pitch would take some time to ease up. So it was tough, but the management supported us, and we made that decision with mutual agreement," Saxena told this daily. "It was a very important match. In fact, every match is important for us. The tournament is just starting, so it feels really good to start on a positive note. We are in the early phase of the tournament, and getting seven points here is a very big and positive thing for us," he added.

The 39-year-old credited Vaisakh Chandran (who took 4/40 in the first innings) and Aditya Sarwate (five wickets in the match) for a clinical show. "I think as a unit, we bowled well. Vaisakh bowled brilliantly, and Aadi supported very well too. I feel that when the entire team functions as a unit and all the fielders give their best effort, the chances of success increase. It was a collective team effort, and everyone contributed," said Saxena.

At the core of this win remain two batters — Sachin Baby (112) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (139) — who took Kerala from 101/5 to 404 in the first essay. "It was a very important innings. Azharuddeen played a crucial knock, and so did Sachin Baby. In fact, small contributions were also important — Salman Nazir (21) and Aadi (Sarwate, 53) had a very good partnership. We played as a unit, and it was essential to maintain this good momentum," the offie explained.