'Want to move forward': How Jintimani Kalita worked her way from Mangaldoi to India debut

CHENNAI: When Jintimani Kalita came to renowned cricket coach Nagesh Gupta in Chandigarh, three years ago, the then 19-year-old had already marked a few milestones. By then, she had come up the ranks swiftly in Assam and played two years of Women's Premier League with Mumbai Indians.

A live-wire on the field, and a bundle of energy off it, Kalita — a seam-bowling all-rounder — however, wanted more. Gupta remembers the one question that kept coming up from Kalita. "Whenever we spoke during training, her main question was always, 'sir, I want to move forward, but I need a plan for it'," Gupta told The New Indian Express.

The next two years (2023-2025) went into just that as Gupta and Kalita worked towards her overall development. And it all came to fruition on Friday as Kalita made her India debut in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Vadodara. The all-rounder bowled five overs and finished with 0/23 as India restricted Zimbabwe to 197. In response, Pratika Rawal scored a breezy century (100 n.o) and helped India get over the line along with Shafali Verma (64 n.o off 33 balls).