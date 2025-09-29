Of grandmother’s will & family’s sacrifice: cricketer Amanjot’s journey

The World Cup dream is something Amanjot has had on her vision board and journals for years. She used to have posters in the wall saying, 'Aman will play in the World Cup, representing India. But reaching this point took hard work and sacrifice from her and her family. In her first two years under coach Nagesh Gupta, Bhupinder used to drop her off at 5 a.m., sleep in a Gurudwara till it's over, bring her back home and then go about his carpentry work. The routine used to continue in the evening as well. The financial burden, too, was immense.

Amanjot, at a very young age, was aware of the family situation. So much so that she would never tell people at home if she got injured on the cricket field, or when she met with a bike accident. “She used to call me, and I would wait with the ice packs at the door. She would come in like normal, and by the time father came home, she would be asleep because she was tired. Then, once everyone is asleep, she will get the ice packs again if the pain comes back,” laughs Kamaljot.

Such was her craze for the sport that studies often took a backseat. Amanjot was clear that she wanted to play. The family, too, made peace with it and even helped her do what she wanted. In Class XII, she had an exam scheduled on the same day she was to leave with the team for Delhi. Bhupider waited in front of the school, picked her up as soon as she came out, went back home, took her luggage and dropped her at the bus stand, where he had asked the driver to wait for an extra ten minutes. “I think she wrote enough just to pass and came off,” Bhupinder laughs.

Over the years, Amanjot made rapid strides with the blessings of her grandmother and the support of Coach Nagesh and her family. She made her India debut in 2023. The fast bowling all-rounder went on to be a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise that won two Women’s Premier League titles and became a regular in the side.

Life has changed off the field, too. Today, Amanjot is taking care of her family, ensuring her father does not have to work as much as he used to. Bhupinder has cut down on his carpentry work a fair bit, but still takes jobs for people he knows. “It's our job. If we leave the work, then the body will not be good. If we keep it somewhat busy, it's okay. I don't work much, but I do whatever I can,” he says, before adding, "Today, Aman takes care of the whole house. I am so proud that I cannot even begin to describe it. Earlier, there was so much struggle and pressure every time I went to work. She has taken all the load off my mind. Now, when I leave the house, I don't have to worry about anything on my mind. She takes care of all the problems. She doesn't even tell me anything. She does everything on her own.”