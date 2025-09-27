From Kadapa to World Cup: Shree Charani living her dream

CHENNAI: "Akka, nuvvu ivvandi (sister, give me the ball), I will do it." Sneha Deepthi still remembers one of the on-field conversations she had with NR Shree Charani during the senior women's T20 tournament in October 2022. Shree Charani, 18 at that time, had just made her senior team debut in the same tournament. And at a time when things were at a tricky stage against an opponent, she walked up to her captain, Sneha and asked for the ball.

"I don't remember if it's her first or second game. She came to me and asked, 'Akka, I will do this. Have faith in me, Akka. Please give me (the ball). I will do it’," Sneha remembers with the same sense of awe she felt when Charani asked for the ball. "Whenever I think about her, this will come to my mind. She was playing her first few T20s with the senior team. She was so confident. She wanted me to give her bowling. That will always be stuck with me," she adds.

And it is not just Sneha, anyone within the cricketing fraternity who has seen or interacted with Charani will circle back to one thing – her confidence. While it may come as a surprise to people who see her for the first time, not for Kishore and Kiran Reddy – Charani's mamas (uncles). It is a trait she has carried, and so has her sister who is working in the US, from the days of playing gully cricket — she used to bowl fast — with Kishore as a kid.

Despite her love for the sport, Charani took to athletics first while studying at the DAV school in Rayalaseema Thermal Power Station (RTPC), Kadapa district, where her father Chandra Shekar Reddy works. She played kho-kho, badminton, and was also a 3K runner. "She came to Hyderabad for athletics selections at the SAI training centre in Gachibowli and did well. She continued to train there for a while as well," Kishore recalls in a conversation with The New Indian Express. That is where former chief selector MSK Prasad, who occasionally visits the facility, spotted her and suggested she take up cricket.

At this point, Charani was already in Class X and had never taken professional cricket training. Charani came back home and said she wanted to play cricket. While her mother supported the decision, her father, Chandra Shekar, was not convinced. "He felt that in athletics, her results were in her control and efforts, which is not necessarily the case in a sport like cricket. But Charani stood firm and said that she wants to stick to cricket and that is her main goal. Eventually, after a year, he agreed, and then her journey with the sport started during the Covid pandemic," Kiran, Kishore's younger brother, adds.

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, Charani was around 16 years old. In general, cricketers who break through the ranks and come up start at a much younger age. Charani, however, is not like any other cricketer. She used all the years of training from athletics to add value in cricket — which came in handy as she was a gun fielder from the moment she took up the sport.

In fact, that is what caught the attention of the selectors during the zonal selection matches and brought her to coach Srinivas Reddy. "First, we were interested in her fielding only; she was the best fielder there," Reddy says. "In bowling, she needed consistency. Because she had started very late when it came to cricket. But she had come from a sports background, having played badminton, athletics, and it helped," he adds.