India vs New Zealand: Nitish more than Reddy

In the seven T20Is and two ODIs he has played since coming back, Reddy has bowled 32.5 overs, taking nine wickets across formats. The numbers don't look spectacular, but it is the volume of overs in regular fashion that holds significance. Reddy is out in the middle, experiencing it all and doing his best while learning on the job. "As I am getting to understand, you guys have to also understand that I am an all-rounder. I have to do both batting and bowling, even in practice, I have to do my workloads. The amount of work I have to do on the field and off the field," Reddy said in Christchurch on Saturday.

"It is just something which I am working on and nobody likes to get injured. I am happy that I am playing for the Indian team. It is about each and every day. The next day, if I turn up and play for my team, that would be a great sign for me, no matter where I play. But I hope I don't get injured, but I am still in the process."

In saying that, he has also shown enough and more signs on why he belongs at the level and deserves to play every game possible. His last four scores read: 26 n.o, 2 n.o, 41, 21. And what makes it all the more impressive is the context of the score. His 21-ball 41 came in the chase of 248 against the West Indies, but India fell short. On Saturday, however, he ensured the result went his team's way against New Zealand. Coming in at 112/6 in the chase of 181 with 31 balls to go, Reddy hit New Zealand all across the park to score a quickfire 26 n.o in 13 balls — an innings that, along with Tilak Varma, helped India get over the line.

"You have to have an eye on everything, where if the bowler has already bowled a bouncer, he might go for yorkers or something like that. It is just tactical things. We have to keep working on it. If you keep calm, if you just work on your batting, if you just keep staying at the crease, the right moment can come at any moment and then the game just changes and you will be on the upper hand. And that's what exactly happened today. It doesn't happen every time, but you have to keep believing," he reflected.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and selectors surely do. Which is why, he is included not just in T20Is, but also in the five ODIs and two Test matches in New Zealand. Now, it is about Reddy remaining fit and trying to contribute his best in every game possible so that this time next year he is raring to go at the World Cup.