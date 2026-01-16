India's confusing experiment with Nitish Reddy

India batter Hanuma Vihari called it 'disappointing.' "It's been a year since he got his Test hundred, but he (Reddy) got limited opportunities in white-ball cricket," Vihari told this daily. "He got four T20Is, which he's done decently well. I know it was against Bangladesh in some of the games but he has played only three ODIs. How can you say that he's not done enough? I don't think anyone can do much only if you bowl two overs. In the 30 possible overs, he bowled seven in ODI cricket. So, it's not fair to judge him this early. For anyone, for an all-rounder to be judged, he should be at least playing 10 to 15 ODIs to actually see where he is, where he is at and if he's not good enough, then send him back to domestic cricket, ask him to prove his worth and come back," the 32-year-old added.

Vihari believes the 22-year-old is the best seam bowling all-rounder in domestic cricket after Pandya. He felt that Reddy's minimal usage with the ball in the home Tests (against South Africa and West Indies) showed the lack of trust from the team management. "If you show trust in him, he'll gain confidence eventually. Only if he bowls in the match, he'll get his confidence. He can't get his confidence in the nets. Giving a fair chance is what I believe in. Not just making him bat at 7 or 8 and then not getting to bowl. So I don't think it's a fair opportunity for him," said Reddy's former Andhra teammate.

Although their next ODI series is over five months away, the question of Reddy being a regular in the playing XI comes with the 2027 World Cup in the picture. With the global event to be played in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe, India may not be able to field more than one specialist spinner and will need a back-up all-rounder for Pandya. Vihari feels Reddy is that option.

"If Hardik is fit, then nothing like it. You can't have Nitish and Hardik both in the side with the combination. But if Hardik isn't fit, with the injury concerns he's had over the years, then the best option is Nitish for me. I've seen enough domestic cricket over the years. I've played for 16 years. If you see the reality, there's no one at the level of Hardik. Otherwise, they would have played international cricket by now. But even at the level of Nitish, I don't see anyone. What Nitish brings to the table is he can bat at top 6 easily if he is groomed. And bowling, he can give you 4-5 overs in ODI cricket. I don't think anyone in domestic cricket will be able to do that in international level," Vihari explained.

The ball is clearly in the court of the team management on how they are looking to use the 22-year-old in the long run. Indore may give a glimpse, but only time will tell more.