Is it time to talk about Ravindra Jadeja's ODI future?

CHENNAI: From the moment Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their Test retirements and became one-format players, they have been the centre of attention every time India have played an ODI. Whether Australia, South Africa or during the ongoing series against New Zealand, RoKo seems to be the theme.
And in this time, the duo have put the speculation to rest, at least for the time being. Kohli has hit 492 runs in eight innings at 82 average while Rohit has accounted for 398 runs at 56.85. As the limelight continues to remain on the senior duo, perhaps the issue of another veteran has quietly slipped under the radar. Ravindra Jadeja.
The spin-bowling all-rounder, who is the same age (37) as that of Kohli, was not a part of the team that travelled to Australia but has been back since the SA series. And his numbers and effectiveness do not paint a rosy picture. Since coming back, Jadeja has 87 runs in four innings at 29 average and 90.62 strike rate.
Having been slotted to bat anywhere between No 5-7, Jadeja's number and ability to accelerate in the death has not been at par to say the least. Among batters who come at No 5 or below, Jadeja has 137 runs in nine innings at 34.25 average and 97.85 strike rate since 2024. And that is despite remaining not out on five occasions. To put into context, Jadeja's SR is 83rd in the list (No 5 or below batters) since 2024 across countries.
Despite that, there has been little attention on the future of the 37-year-old, especially in the 50-over format leading up to the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. One reason for that is Jadeja's fitness. Arguably one of the fittest cricketers in the world, Jadeja is right up there with Kohli when it comes to his athleticism. However, his batting, especially with the new rule where only one ball will be used in death, is starting to become a concern for India.
Now, it is hard to argue against a batter who was in the middle with KL Rahul, helping India win their previous ICC title — Champions Trophy — less than 12 months ago. In saying that, the difference here is that the next World Cup is not in the subcontinent. What more, Jadeja has not been able to make an impact with the ball since coming back. In five innings, he has just one wicket to show despite all of it being played in India.
And by the time, the World Cup comes along, Jadeja will be almost 39 and India may not need two spinners in African conditions. Which is why, it makes one wonder whether it is time to take about the way forward for Jadeja in the 50-over format. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, as things stand, has not shut the door on the senior all-rounder but that does not necessarily mean he is guaranteed a spot either.
What works in his favour though is the performance of other spinners in the team. Axar Patel, since 2024, has 369 runs in 13 innings at an average of 33.54 and strike rate of 84.63 at No 5 or lower. He may be slightly ahead in the pecking order, but has not sealed a place. Washington Sundar, rated highly by head coach Gautam Gambhir, is injured and out of the series. He, since 2024, has 102 runs in eight innings at 14.57 average and 74.45 SR (No 5 or lower).
In fact, the only Indian to average over 50 and strike at more than run-a-ball while batting at No 5 or lower is Rahul (539 runs in 15 innings at 59.88 and 108.23 SR). It does not help that Hardik Pandya is not a regular — his workload is being managed — and Nitish K Reddy is still figuring out his place in the set up.
Which means, for the time being at least, Jadeja will continue to feature in the lower-order, trying to finish games for India. However, the time is not far away where the selectors and team management will have to prepare for an alternative for the 37-year-old before the next World Cup comes along.