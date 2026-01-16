Is it time to talk about Ravindra Jadeja's ODI future?

And by the time, the World Cup comes along, Jadeja will be almost 39 and India may not need two spinners in African conditions. Which is why, it makes one wonder whether it is time to take about the way forward for Jadeja in the 50-over format. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, as things stand, has not shut the door on the senior all-rounder but that does not necessarily mean he is guaranteed a spot either.

What works in his favour though is the performance of other spinners in the team. Axar Patel, since 2024, has 369 runs in 13 innings at an average of 33.54 and strike rate of 84.63 at No 5 or lower. He may be slightly ahead in the pecking order, but has not sealed a place. Washington Sundar, rated highly by head coach Gautam Gambhir, is injured and out of the series. He, since 2024, has 102 runs in eight innings at 14.57 average and 74.45 SR (No 5 or lower).

In fact, the only Indian to average over 50 and strike at more than run-a-ball while batting at No 5 or lower is Rahul (539 runs in 15 innings at 59.88 and 108.23 SR). It does not help that Hardik Pandya is not a regular — his workload is being managed — and Nitish K Reddy is still figuring out his place in the set up.

Which means, for the time being at least, Jadeja will continue to feature in the lower-order, trying to finish games for India. However, the time is not far away where the selectors and team management will have to prepare for an alternative for the 37-year-old before the next World Cup comes along.