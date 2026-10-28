Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Patience and perseverance pays off for Karnataka's Gautam

MYSURU: After India's victorious Under-19 World Cup campaign in early 2022, many players were fast-tracked into senior squads. A few had made Ranji debuts after that tournament. Some of them received bumper deals from Indian Premier League teams. A handful became part of domestic cricket before the year was over.
Karnataka’s Aneeshwar Gautam, part of that 2022 squad, was on the same path when Karnataka called him up less than a month after he returned with a shiny medal around his neck. But for the entire season, even though he was with the red-ball setup, he didn’t play a single match.
The next season came and went, and Gautam was still waiting for his chance to sparkle. It was a similar story the year after that as well. After the emergence of R Smaran, he moved further down the pecking order. When it seemed like it would be a similar tale this season as well, Smaran was called up. It opened a door. This time, Gautam was determined to make a lasting impression.
Even if a belated debut against Saurashtra last week didn’t grab enough eyeballs, the team management and the selectors had liked what they saw of him. And the southpaw repaid that faith with interest with a solid 100 on Day 3 of Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy Elite Group B encounter versus Tripura at the SDNRW ground inside the University of Mysore campus.
Resuming on his overnight score of 33, the need of the hour was to bat for as long as possible. With the hosts chasing the extra point — an innings defeat or a win by 10 wickets — there would be no question of a declaration, at least in the morning session. It’s why the 23-year-old, born in Chikmagalur, was patient, even if he’s an enterprising batter for Hubli Tigers in the Maharaja Trophy (the state T20 tournament). When the spinners were in operation on the slow, low surface, the tall middle-order batter used to go forward to defend the ball (in fact, it was one of the highlights of his batting on Tuesday and Wednesday).
When he wasn’t dead-batting against spin and pace, he would gently clip or push to take the singles that were on offer. That’s how he reached his 100; a gentle clip around the corner off Parvez Sultan. It’s how he scored a majority of his runs (56 off his runs came in singles). A majority of these came after he had crossed 70 (there were no fours and 28 singles).
How did he keep his motivation levels up in the four years between his first call-up and debut? “It was a 20-member team (back then),” he said. “I knew my opportunities would come and I was patient. I was also part of the Under-23 team and was captain of the side for a few years. It has been a hard toil, but every day it has been about waking up and coming back to the Ranji. That was my intention and while I was playing Under-23, that was the only thing I was thinking of.
Even though the youngster, yet to make his Karnataka debut in other formats, had reasons to celebrate, the side themselves will be a bit concerned heading into the final day. On a largely non-responsive surface, the Tripura batters held their own in the third innings as they reached 98/3 at stumps. They still trail by 198, but on the evidence of the final session on Day 3, don’t be too shocked if this one is alive in the final two sessions.