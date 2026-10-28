Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Patience and perseverance pays off for Karnataka's Gautam

MYSURU: After India's victorious Under-19 World Cup campaign in early 2022, many players were fast-tracked into senior squads. A few had made Ranji debuts after that tournament. Some of them received bumper deals from Indian Premier League teams. A handful became part of domestic cricket before the year was over.

Karnataka’s Aneeshwar Gautam, part of that 2022 squad, was on the same path when Karnataka called him up less than a month after he returned with a shiny medal around his neck. But for the entire season, even though he was with the red-ball setup, he didn’t play a single match.

The next season came and went, and Gautam was still waiting for his chance to sparkle. It was a similar story the year after that as well. After the emergence of R Smaran, he moved further down the pecking order. When it seemed like it would be a similar tale this season as well, Smaran was called up. It opened a door. This time, Gautam was determined to make a lasting impression.