Day after missing out at WPL auction, Tanisha smashes ton, helps Delhi make world record total

CHENNAI: When Tanisha Singh went to bed on Wednesday, she was disappointed. The Delhi all-rounder's name did not come up at the Women's Premier League auction and was understandably upset. In her own words, her mood was "off" but she knew that in a few hours, she would be walking out to open the batting for Delhi in the senior women's T20 match against Hyderabad.

Whatever disappointment she felt — Tanisha had gotten out for a first-ball duck while batting in the middle-order during the previous match and then did not get a team at the auction — was put on the back burner when she arrived at the MCA Ground 2, Gahunje, Pune and had pre-match hits. Over the next few hours, she led the charge for Delhi with a 47-ball 119 as the team posted a world record total of 262/6 before beating Hyderabad by 108 runs.

Priya Punia (28-ball 59) and Shweta Sehrawat (8-ball 26) played their part as Delhi broke the record held by Goa (257/2 vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2019-20) for the highest total in a domestic T20 match. Delhi's 262/6 is also 11th highest in all women's T20s with all ten before coming in international cricket.

While batting in the middle, little did they know about the record. All Tanisha and the rest of the Delhi players had in mind was to put on a big total and wrap things up soon against Hyderabad. It was only after the match they got to know about the world record total.

"It feels really good. More than my century, the fact that our team won is what matters most. We let the other teams know that we are scoring such massive totals, which is a great thing," Tanisha told this daily after the match.

"Regarding the WPL, obviously, there was disappointment. But life is such that you have to keep moving forward. I didn't carry that feeling into the next day. I batted well in the pre-match session, and then translated that feeling into the match. It felt incredible to know we achieved that record," she added.

Posting big totals and playing the aggressive brand of cricket is something Delhi women have been consciously trying to apply. Head coach Deepti Dhyani had spoken about it in the team meetings and Tanisha knew the target was to get at least 50 runs. When she got a no ball up front and pulled it for a boundary, the 23-year-old went into a zone and did not look back.