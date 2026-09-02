Mumbai, Vadodara to host Women's T20 Champions Trophy

CHENNAI: Days after Sri Lanka was removed as hosts of the event, the International Cricket Council announced that the Women's T20 Champions Trophy will be held in Mumbai and Vadodara from February 14-28, 2027.

The inaugural edition of the six-team event will be played at Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai and the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium with Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka taking part in the tournament. Sri Lanka, originally qualified as the host, made the cut as they were ranked sixth till July 6, which was the cut off date for qualification.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format with top two teams advancing to the final. The global body also said that three countries were assessed as potential hosts — Bangladesh, India and South Africa — before finalising on the option Wednesday.

When Sri Lanka was removed as hosts due to governmental interference, this daily had reported that India could be seen as a potential replacement despite the packed domestic and international calendar. During the time of the tournament, the BCCI will be hosting Australia in a five-Test series apart from conducting multiple domestic age-group tournaments across men and women (Ranji Trophy to Col CK Nayudu Trophy, women's U23 one-dayers, senior women's inter zonal). Two days after the development, ICC has confirmed that India will host the event.

“The ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 marks an exciting new chapter for women’s cricket. As the inaugural edition of the tournament, it will bring together the best teams in the world in an intense, high-quality competition, while creating even greater incentive for teams to continue rising through the rankings and competing for a place on the global stage," ICC Chair Jay Shah said in a statement.