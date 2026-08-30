Women's T20 Champions Trophy moves out of SL; India potential hosts?

What happened?

The six-team event, which was originally marked for June 2027 when the women's future tours programme was finalised in 2022, was moved to February 2027 by the ICC Board in June this year. The global governing body even announced that the tournament will be held from February 14 to 28.

The latest development comes a little over a month after ICC asked the SLC to conduct elections. "The ICC Board received an update on Sri Lanka Cricket and noted progress towards a revised Constitution. It reiterated the need for elections to be held as soon as possible and agreed that Sri Lanka Cricket would continue to be unable to be represented at ICC Board meetings for the time being," ICC had said after the AGM in July.

It is not the first time Sri Lanka were removed as hosts due to governance issues. Earlier, they lost the rights for the 2024 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup following an ICC suspension of SLC in 2023. The tournament was later held in South Africa.

Will Sri Lanka qualify?

As per the ICC cut off dates, top five ranked teams apart from then originally designated hosts Sri Lanka had qualified for the event. Australia, England, India, New Zealand and South Africa were the other five teams, but now, with the tournament being moved out of Sri Lanka, it remains to be seen what happens to their direct qualification. If one of the five top-ranked countries were to be awarded the event, Sri Lanka will still make the cut as they were the six ranked team as of July 6, 2026, the original cut off date for qualification. If someone outside of the top five is given the rights, they might miss out.