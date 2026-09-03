Jagadeesan's improvement with gloves visible: TN selector Arasu

CHENNAI: South Zone and Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper batter N Jagadeesan hopes to impress selectors in the Duleep Trophy final beginning here on Sunday.

He earned his maiden India call-up in for the fifth Test against England at The Oval last year as a backup for injured Rishabh Pant. Although he did not get an opportunity to play, Jagadeesan will know what it means to be part of the Indian team dressing room.

Former Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper and TN senior men's selection committee member TR Arasu believes that Jagadeesan will get his chance to play for India sooner or later and said that the Duleep Trophy final will be crucial for him.

"A good performance in the Duleep trophy final always stands out. You get to play against the best players available at the time in the country. It gives the selectors an idea about the skill sets and endurance as it is a five-day game. I firmly believe that with the talent that he has, Jagadeesan will come out with flying colours," Arasu told this daily.

With the glove, Arasu feelt that Jagadeesan has improved in terms of anticipating the movement of the ball and gathering it. "Jags kept well in the semifinals in Bengaluru. I honestly felt that his subtleness has improved. His hands are pretty softer than what I saw earlier. Now, looking at the TNCA league games, he has done well. And I think I could see a strong difference in what I saw a couple of years ago and now," he said.

He then further explained the areas in which Jagadeesan improved with regards to keeping the wicket.