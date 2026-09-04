Duleep Trophy: Easwaran relishing prospect of opening with Sooryavanshi

CHENNAI: WHEN both South Zone and East Zone take the field on Day one of the Duleep Trophy final in Chepauk on Sunday, 15-year-old boy wonder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be the cynosure of all eyes.

Sooryavanshi will be playing his maiden First-Class final lasting five days. After a subdued start, Sooryavanshi dazzled in the semifinals with a 81-ball 92 against Central Zone in Bengaluru. Opening along with Bengal's veteran Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sooryavanshi has helped the team with good starts along with his senior colleague.

Ahead of the final, Easwaran believed that the team are in good shape. "Its good to be in the final. We played well as a unit in the semis. Hopefully we will carry the momentum into the final," Easwaran told this daily.

Easwaran, who has racked up more than 8000 runs in First-Class cricket, hopes to put on a show and impress the selectors.

"You always get confidence when you're batting well. I'm batting well at the moment, I'm enjoying my cricket. I'm taking that confidence into the next game, and hopefully we can do well," he said.

The opening pair of East Zone added 161 runs for the first wicket in the semifinal against Central Zone. Easwaran was impressed with the variety of shots his younger colleague possesses for red-ball cricket. "I think we could have gone on and put a bigger stand (in the second essay). I think to start well is always a good thing. Vaibhav has been batting really well. He has played some unbelievable shots. He has made a couple of good contributions," he said. The Bengal opener has perhaps the best seat in the stadium at 22 yards to watch the teenage sensation in action. "I mean, he's done well so far in red ball. In the couple of games we played, he's made a couple of good contributions, 92 and 40 in tough conditions. So I think he's done pretty well so far. He's been an important part of our team, and I hope he can continue this partnership in the final as well," Easwaran said.

He went on to explain how Sooryavanshi has adapted to red-ball cricket, with instances from watching him play from the other end.

"His skill level is too good. there are a lot of people who want to go out there and smash it from ball one, but I think it's important to have that skill to be able to execute those shots," he said.