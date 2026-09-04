Duleep Trophy: Easwaran relishing prospect of opening with Sooryavanshi

CHENNAI: WHEN both South Zone and East Zone take the field on Day one of the Duleep Trophy final in Chepauk on Sunday, 15-year-old boy wonder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be the cynosure of all eyes.
Sooryavanshi will be playing his maiden First-Class final lasting five days. After a subdued start, Sooryavanshi dazzled in the semifinals with a 81-ball 92 against Central Zone in Bengaluru. Opening along with Bengal's veteran Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sooryavanshi has helped the team with good starts along with his senior colleague.
Ahead of the final, Easwaran believed that the team are in good shape. "Its good to be in the final. We played well as a unit in the semis. Hopefully we will carry the momentum into the final," Easwaran told this daily.
Easwaran, who has racked up more than 8000 runs in First-Class cricket, hopes to put on a show and impress the selectors.
"You always get confidence when you're batting well. I'm batting well at the moment, I'm enjoying my cricket. I'm taking that confidence into the next game, and hopefully we can do well," he said.
The opening pair of East Zone added 161 runs for the first wicket in the semifinal against Central Zone. Easwaran was impressed with the variety of shots his younger colleague possesses for red-ball cricket. "I think we could have gone on and put a bigger stand (in the second essay). I think to start well is always a good thing. Vaibhav has been batting really well. He has played some unbelievable shots. He has made a couple of good contributions," he said. The Bengal opener has perhaps the best seat in the stadium at 22 yards to watch the teenage sensation in action. "I mean, he's done well so far in red ball. In the couple of games we played, he's made a couple of good contributions, 92 and 40 in tough conditions. So I think he's done pretty well so far. He's been an important part of our team, and I hope he can continue this partnership in the final as well," Easwaran said.
He went on to explain how Sooryavanshi has adapted to red-ball cricket, with instances from watching him play from the other end.
"His skill level is too good. there are a lot of people who want to go out there and smash it from ball one, but I think it's important to have that skill to be able to execute those shots," he said.
Crucial game for Easwaran
East Zone have a lot of quality and experience in their ranks like Abhimanyu himself, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar and Anukul Roy. With inclement weather, the toss is vital. Easwaran believes that the team has it in them to respond with bigger totals, given that South Zone win the toss and bat first.
"We have some experienced guys and hopefully we'll be able to manage. As I said earlier, It is about getting a good start, capitalize on it and build the innings," said Abhimanyu.
As the final is taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Easwaran enters a familiar territory of sorts. He has played in the TNCA First division league in the past. "I think it's always helpful if you have information beforehand. We will go tomorrow to the ground and we'll have a look at the wickets and see what the conditions are, and hopefully we can get more used to it and have an idea of how things will play on a match day," he said.
This time out, the veteran hopes to make it to the playing eleven of India rather than being a reserve player, like he was in several series in the past. "I think the dream is always to play for the country, so I think it is just a matter of time, I feel. And that is enough motivation for me to keep going and keep playing good cricket and try and win games for whatever team I play," he signed off.