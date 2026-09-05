Duleep Trophy: Bolstered with Padikkal, Siraj, upbeat South Zone ready for East challenge

CHENNAI: When South Zone beat North Zone to enter the final of the Duleep Trophy, there was a question of whether their skipper and best performer of the match Tilak Varma will take part in the summit clash against East Zone. The same questions prevailed over the East Zone stars Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as well.

Though the three India stars' presence was confirmed not too long after, coming into the summit clash, South Zone are boosted by the presence of in-form Devdutt Padikkal and experienced Mohammed Siraj. Though KL Rahul was also initially expected to join, he will not take part in the contest.

Tilak was understandably pleased with the addition of two star players. The skipper also confirmed that the Karnataka captain will walk in at No 3 as he did for India during the Test series in Sri Lanka where he scored two centuries. "Padikkal coming into the side will really strengthen our batting line-up. The kind of form we have seen from him in the last two or three games has been really great, so having him will be a big boost for us," said Tilak.

"It will be a big boost for us with the kind of form they (Padikkal and Siraj) are in. It will be really helpful. They can share their experience with the players since we have quite a few young players in the side," he added.

Though the contest was moved to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at the last moment, the conditions in Chepauk will be different from the pitches of the previous matches. The summit clash will be played on a red soil pitch that is expected to have some bounce and assist pacers early on before offering turn in the later stages of the match. Both Kishan and Varma had a similar assessment of the surface but said they will take a look at the pitch on Sunday morning and take a call.