Duleep Trophy: Bolstered with Padikkal, Siraj, upbeat South Zone ready for East challenge

CHENNAI: When South Zone beat North Zone to enter the final of the Duleep Trophy, there was a question of whether their skipper and best performer of the match Tilak Varma will take part in the summit clash against East Zone. The same questions prevailed over the East Zone stars Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as well.
Though the three India stars' presence was confirmed not too long after, coming into the summit clash, South Zone are boosted by the presence of in-form Devdutt Padikkal and experienced Mohammed Siraj. Though KL Rahul was also initially expected to join, he will not take part in the contest.
Tilak was understandably pleased with the addition of two star players. The skipper also confirmed that the Karnataka captain will walk in at No 3 as he did for India during the Test series in Sri Lanka where he scored two centuries. "Padikkal coming into the side will really strengthen our batting line-up. The kind of form we have seen from him in the last two or three games has been really great, so having him will be a big boost for us," said Tilak.
"It will be a big boost for us with the kind of form they (Padikkal and Siraj) are in. It will be really helpful. They can share their experience with the players since we have quite a few young players in the side," he added.
Though the contest was moved to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at the last moment, the conditions in Chepauk will be different from the pitches of the previous matches. The summit clash will be played on a red soil pitch that is expected to have some bounce and assist pacers early on before offering turn in the later stages of the match. Both Kishan and Varma had a similar assessment of the surface but said they will take a look at the pitch on Sunday morning and take a call.
"We will have a look at the wicket again tomorrow morning and we will decide what to do, bat or bowl. So, if we get to bat, then obviously the plan will be to bat as long as we can, put the good score on the board and try to get them out," said Tilak. "Looks like the wicket has been good, good for batting and bowling as well. But initially, I think, first day, first session, it will be helpful for the fast bowlers," he added.
Kishan believed that the pitch would aid spin throughout the fourth and fifth day. He felt not just the spinners but also pacers like Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar will have a role to play. "I think it will be everyone's job. Like two spinners, if you play Md Kounain Quraishi and Anukul Roy , it's their job to get us wickets. Or be in the right areas, maybe, if we are not getting wickets. Because we feel the wickets are not going to be the same as we played in COE. It will be a bit different. Maybe the turn will come on the fourth or the fifth day. So it will be crucial for all of us to keep that energy going. Especially from the bowling unit. But at the same time, Anukul being here, being part of the team for so long, doing well in domestic cricket. Now I think it's his turn to also do the job for us,'' Kishan said.