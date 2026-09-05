Gritty century, part-time leg-spin and the monsoon: How East won their last Duleep title in 2012

CHENNAI: WHEN Ishan Kishan walks out with his teammates onto the field at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday morning against South Zone, it will officially mark East Zone's first Duleep final in 14 years.

Coincidentally, the last time they did was also at the same venue, when they went on to win their second consecutive title in the competition. However, unlike the hot and humid weather on Saturday, and what is expected over the next few days, back then, the pitch and conditions were different. It was October 2012. The North East monsoon had arrived in Chennai when the Natraj Behera-led East team took on a strong Central Zone, captained by Mohammad Kaif, in the final.

The first day was a complete washout. Over the next four days, despite intermittent showers and interruptions, East and Central played a cat and mouse game on the field. Ishank Jaggi remembers it too vividly. Having missed the semifinal, he came back into the XI and was carded at No. 4. The then 23-year-old walked in at 55/2 and played a marathon innings of 100 not out in 251 balls, taking the team to 232. The next best scorer in the team was keeper Shiv Gautam (34) with whom Jaggi added 57 runs for the seventh wicket.

"It was a tricky wicket," recalls Jaggi, now coach of the Jharkhand U23 team. "It was raining on and off but that was a good day. We had to play against a top-notch bowling attack. They had Praveen Kumar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Murali Kartik, Ishwar Pandey and Jalaj Saxena. It was a personal milestone. But more than that, it was crucial for the team," Jaggi adds.

With 232 on board, East Zone knew they needed to be on mark with the ball. And they had left-arm spinner Iresh Saxena. With not much time left, the only way to win was to secure the first-innings lead. The Bengal spinner and Basant Mohanty stepped up early on, reducing East to 97/4 on the morning of the final day. Tanmay Srivastava, who had been holding fort at one end, found a capable and willing partner in Mahesh Rawat. Together, they showed resistance and slowly kept the scoreboard moving. Tanmay was the lead batter, but Rawat did his part as well.

With just a session left, both teams winning the contest seemed possible. For the East, they needed some magic to happen. Anustup Majumdar, who could not contribute with the bat, wanted to make an impact. The top-order batter went up to his captain just before tea, asking for a chance to bowl.