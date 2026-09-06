Always wanted to win matches and tournaments: Shreyas Gopal reflects on First-Class career

CHENNAI: Thirteen years since he first walked onto the field in a First-Class match, Shreyas Gopal marked a special milestone on Sunday during the Duleep Trophy final. The leg-spinner from Karnataka, like Mohammed Shami, is playing his 100th First-Class appearance as he rolled his arm and toiled all day for South Zone during the summit clash against East Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Though the day was not kind on South Zone bowlers, including Gopal, the 33-year-old has nothing but gratitude for the journey he has had up until this point. "Everyone dreams of playing for the country, playing 100 First-Class games. It's a very special achievement and I'm very grateful for this opportunity. But if you ask me 12-13 years back, would I have thought of it? No," Gopal smiles after the day's play as East finished with 385/4 on Day 1.

For any Indian cricketer, especially a bowler, a decade of toil in the domestic circuit will carry a lot of ups and downs. Gopal's journey has not been any different. For someone, who started out as a batter before taking up bowling as a primary skill in his late teens, Gopal has 305 wickets as of Sunday at 28.25 in First-Class cricket. Through this time, he has seen two Ranji triumphs and an Irani trophy win with Karnataka. Even last year, after coming back to the state side following a season away, Gopal played an integral part in Karnataka reaching the final. In ten matches, he took 48 wickets at 23.14 average, finishing third on the leading wicket-takers list.

Ask him what has changed in the last 18 months, the reply was instant. "I'm glad that I could come back to my state. It's been good, the last 12-24 months or maybe more has been good with both bat and ball. I put in a lot of work, to be honest, especially on bowling. I was told that there are not too many leg spinners who have played upwards of 50 games. I think Karn Sharma has that thing. I wanted to make a point that I wanted to show that leg spinners can play red-ball cricket and still be successful. I put a lot of work into my bowling," Gopal elaborated. "Batting was a little more gifted for me in the sense that I grew up as a batter. I had that natural ability of batting. Bowling took a lot of work. I did bowl a lot of weeks, months and years just tactically trying to get a little better. Using the crease, understanding what situation it is and when to attack, when to defend. Most times it would come off. Sometimes, like today, it was not going to come off. But as long as you go in with a plan, as long as you try and achieve something with a plan and with a goal, it actually gives you a sense of direction. If you just go there without a plan, most times you are not going to be aware of what's going to hit you," he added.