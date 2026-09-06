Duleep Trophy: How more than 10000 fans turned up at Chepauk to cheer for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

CHENNAI: Long before the first ball of the Duleep Trophy final was bowled, fans, who had already started filling the stands at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, let out a huge roar. The reason? East Zone won the toss and chose to bat first against South, and soon, fans would be cheering for the star boy of Indian cricket — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Their first wish had been answered.

As word spread about the 15-year-old prodigy batting, fans started queuing in long lines along Victoria Hostel Road. The lower section of the C, D, and E stands were already full as they cheered loudly when Vaibhav walked out to bat with Abhimanyu Easwaran. This summit clash was always going to attract fans with Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal and Tilak Varma in action, and Chennai always showed up for their love of cricket at its cauldron in Chepauk.

Sunday, however, was mostly about Vaibhav; at least for the first hour and a half. The 15-year-old, playing his first five-day red-ball contest, started patiently as fans continued to throng the stands; by now, the lower ones were full, and they had moved on to the upper stands. If there were any doubts about who was the star attraction, the field set in the first over said it all. When Vaibhav came on strike, South had five fielders on the ropes — long-on, long-off, deep point, deep square and third man. However, Vaibhav, facing Siraj and MD Nidheesh, did not fall for the ploy. He stayed inside the line and played the ball within the crease. He barely stretched his hands away from his body and used the crease to the fullest to stay on the back foot.